Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon, the most populous city in Myanmar, to protest the military coup and support the deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Meanwhile, the Army authorities blocked the Internet nationwide, after having cut off access to various social networks.

The protests continue in Myanmar despite the technological blackout imposed by the new military government. This Saturday, February 6, the most massive protests to date were registered, with thousands of people in the streets of the cities of Rangoon, the former capital and the most populous city in the country.

Without clashes with the security forces or scenes of violence, the march passed through one of the main avenues of the city as a protest against the coup on Monday and its leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, who currently rules the country after having deposed the former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Military dictator fails, Democracy wins”: it was one of the most heard chants in Rangoon, where the majority of protesters displayed the color red, associated with the League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party.

It is not the first civil protest against the new military regime, but it is the one with the largest influx since the coup. The military’s response, on the other hand, did not focus on suppressing the march but on limiting Myanmar’s access to the Internet and social media.

The military blocks Internet access

The military junta blocked the Internet across the country this Saturday. This was confirmed by local media, residents, and the same teleoperator Telenor, which has a subsidiary company in Myanmar. Telenor assured that it had received the order to block the data network, supposedly to avoid the spreading of “false news”.

Although calls and text messages did continue, many live broadcasts of the protest were suddenly interrupted.

The Internet blockade is added to the interruptions of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of the last two days, social networks that had helped to disseminate information about the protests. Facebook issued a statement expressing its “extreme” concern about the situation and urging the military government to unblock the Internet and social networks.

The telecommunications observatory NetBlocks reported an “almost complete” drop in the Internet: “the data shows a collapse of connectivity to 16% of ordinary levels from 2pm local time. The blackout of information will probably limit the coverage of the protests against The hit”.

Amnesty International also spoke out against this blackout: “the military must restore all telecommunications immediately and stop endangering people’s rights. All mobile operators and telecommunications providers in Burma must request urgent clarification from the authorities” AI’s deputy regional campaign manager, Ming Yu Hah, denounced in a statement.

The Australian Government criticizes the detention of a citizen

This Saturday was also the scene of a diplomatic confrontation between the new military junta of Myanmar and Australia. The Australian Government confirmed the arrest of citizen Sean Turnell, who worked as an advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi, by the Army.

“The Australian Government is deeply concerned by reports of the arbitrary arrest of an Australian and other foreigners in Myanmar,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

Turnell has headed the Myanmar Development Institute since 2017 and was a close advisor to the deposed leader of the League for Democracy.

With EFE and Reuters