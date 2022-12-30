A military court in Burma (Myanmar) condemned this Friday ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of corruption, in the last of the cases filed against him, reported sources close to the process.

With this new sentence, Suu Kyi, 77 years old and detained in a prison in Naypyidaw, accumulates a total sentence of 33 years as a result of a marathon of trials for almost twenty crimes charged after the coup d’état on February 1 of 2021.

This was the last process, settled by a special court located in the correctional facility, scheduled against the Nobel Peace Prize, who On this occasion, she was being tried for abusing her position for renting land and for buying and renting helicopters, among other crimes related to corruption.

The elected leader, arrested during the first hours of the uprising, has already been found guilty of a string of crimes such as violating the laws against the pandemic, the illegal importation of ‘walkie talkies’, the violation of the Official Secrets law and the electoral fraud, among others.

Aung San Suu Kyi, de facto head of the Burmese government, at a forum on peace and national reconciliation at the Thingaha Hotel in Naypyidaw, Burma. See also Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

The first condemnation against the political deposition, seen by the Burmese people as a heroine in the fight for democracy and who has already spent years under house arrest under previous military dictatorships, was announced on December 6 of last year.

(Besides: Iran: NGO warns that hundreds of people are at risk of being executed).



Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who have been banned from speaking to the media by the military junta, have dismissed all the charges against her as a fabrication.

The sentence comes after the UN Security Council last week demanded the release of all political prisoners held since the uprising, including Suu Kyi. The text of the highest decision-making body of the United Nations, which has been the subject of negotiations for months and went ahead with twelve votes in favor and three abstentions – from China, Russia and India – also called for an immediate cessation of violence in Burma.

The military coup of February 1, 2021 has plunged Burma into a deep political, social and economic crisis and it has opened a spiral of violence with new civilian militias that have exacerbated the guerrilla war that the country has been experiencing for decades. At least 2,682 people have died in the brutal crackdown by security forces, who have shot to kill peaceful and unarmed protesters, and more than 13,100 remain in detention, according to data from the Burmese NGO Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.

More news

-Russia launches new massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

-Video: Dense fog causes massive crash between more than 200 vehicles in China

-They investigate the suspicious death of a Russian tycoon and politician in India

EFE