General Min Aung Hlaing spoke publicly for the first time since the Myanmar Army took power a week ago and justified the coup. In a 20-minute speech broadcast on public television ‘MRTV’, he reiterated the promise of the military junta: to hold elections and recognize the winner as the next civilian ruler of Myanmar. Meanwhile, the country experienced its third consecutive day of protests.

Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Myanmar military junta, reiterated the same position that the Public Forces have defended since November: he maintained without evidence that the elections that month were fraudulent. The coup military man assured that, although “the previous elections of 2010 and 2015 were fair and free,” those of last year “were full of irregularities” and affirmed that a proof of this was the high participation registered despite the pandemic. The uniformed officer added that there were at least 200 complaints of electoral fraud and promised to investigate them.

This is how he criticized the results that gave an overwhelming victory to Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English). The policy was stopped by the military and he is now under house arrest. Instead of talking about the situation of the government leader, the head of the military junta justified the coup and said that it was “inevitable” given what happened in the elections.

The third consecutive day of protests against the coup

In his announcement, the Army chief also asked citizens to remain “united as a country” and to pay attention “to the facts and not to the emotions.” That was his way of trying to calm the spirits that have led thousands of Burmese to protest on the streets of Myanmar and even in other countries.

The central clamor of the demonstrations is for democracy to return and for the military to release the politicians they detained. And that was the same call they made today in the Burmese capital, Naypyidaw, when there were three consecutive days of protests. Crowds of protesters chanted slogans against the coup and told the police that they should serve the people and not the army, but the security forces responded by firing water cannons at them.

The demonstrations spread to more than six states, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar. The independent body also points out that the authorities have arrested 165 people since the beginning of the coup on February 1. Those held include political leaders and young activists.

The international community has rejected the latest developments. One of the most recent comments was made by Dominic Raab, UK Foreign Secretary. On Twitter, the official said: “Today, the UK and the European Union have convened a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Myanmar on Thursday. We condemn the coup in Myanmar and the arbitrary detention of elected politicians and civil society by the military.

Today, the UK & EU have called for a Special Session of the #A Human Rights Council on Myanmar on Thursday. We condemn the coup in Myanmar & the arbitrary detention of elected politicians & civil society by the military. – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 8, 2021

A similar appeal was made by Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN envoy for Myanmar. Although the official explained that it was necessary for the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to ensure that “democracy is quickly restored,” the body did not publicly respond to the request. This despite the fact that said entity is the most powerful body of the UN and that the five countries that have a permanent seat (the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) are in charge of ensuring the maintenance of peace. and international security.







Meanwhile, the military continues to toughen up its actions. Initially, the Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered all service providers to block access to the social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; and then they cut the internet across the country. Now, the military government has imposed a curfew on the two largest cities in the country.

In the face of protests, they order a night curfew and limited meetings

The military junta issued two decrees on Monday imposing mobility restrictions in Rangoon and Mandalay. There will be a curfew that prohibits anyone from going out between 20:00 and 4:00 (local time). In addition, the government in charge of the Army prohibited rallies, rallies, and motorized processions where more than five people participate.

For now, these decisions do not have a time limit as the decrees, known to the AP agency, indicate that the measures will be applied until further notice. Authorities justified the restrictions by claiming that it was in response to “illegal” actions during the demonstrations.

The same news agency adds that authorities have issued at least seven similar decrees for other municipalities and that these restrictions are expected to apply in other areas of the country as well.

Warlord wants Rohingya to return to country from which they forcibly displaced

General Min Aung Hlaing said that his government will handle the Covid-19 pandemic and restore economic growth along the same international lines that Myanmar has had. “As long as we save the country for a time, we will not change any foreign, administrative or economic policies. We will continue as before, “he said.

The military veteran implicitly referred to the situation of the Muslim minority of the Rohingya. Without mentioning them, he said he was working with the Bangladeshi authorities to have them repatriated “as soon as possible.”







In 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar due to the persecution against them, where they are not recognized as a minority and have been persecuted to death. The International Court of Justice even ordered the military and irregular armed groups to take concrete measures to protect the Rohingya.

Currently, most of the members of this group are refugees in Bangladesh. But Min Aung Hlaing wants this to change and for the Rohingya to return to the country they fled from. “We will continue preparations from our position on the displaced in Bangladesh in accordance with bilateral agreements,” he said.

With AP, EFE and Reuters