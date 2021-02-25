Facebook has decided to block military accounts in Myanmar, reports TASS with reference to the company’s statement.

Also, the blocking of accounts on Instagram, including those controlled by military government agencies and the media, immediately comes into force.

Advertisements from businesses affiliated with the Myanmar military will also be denied.

Facebook representatives explained their actions by the fact that the use of social networks by the military can be dangerous for the population.

Earlier, representatives of Facebook announced the removal of the “network of accounts” from the social network, as well as from the Instagram application, which were controlled from Russia, Iran and Myanmar.

On February 1, the leader of Myanmar, Vin Myin, and members of the ruling party were detained. They were charged. The military declared a state of emergency for one year and announced the creation of a new authority.

On February 15, it was reported that Myanmar was experiencing an almost complete internet outage.