Myanmar experienced a new day of mobilizations on February 18 against the military coup of February 1. Protesters blocked the main roads in Rangoon for the second day in a row as repression and arrests by Burmese security forces continue.

“We do not accept the military coup,” shouted thousands of protesters critical of the military coup in Myanmar during a new day of massive protests. Without signs of abating, the demonstrations continue to gain strength in the Asian country, with blockades of the main roads in Rangoon, the country’s largest city.

The protesters used chains of paralyzed vehicles in the main arteries of the city to obstruct the security forces and prevent government officials from accessing their offices in protest, which has been joined by various sectors of society, such as transporters, merchants, Buddhist monks, famous people from the world of cinema and hundreds of thousands of young students.

Peaceful protests, brutally repressed by the Police

“We do this to support the CDM. We are here to condemn those who keep going to the office, not getting involved in the CDM action. We have asked them to support, but they have not been involved. Our goal is to stop them in any way that we can. We will have to continue to do so if they continue to go to the office in the next few days, ”claimed a member of the protest who has managed to paralyze part of the city’s activity.

Burmese Police have used water cannons against protesters in Myanmar. © Reuters

The younger Burmese are the backbone of the civil disobedience movement (CDM) that is showing resistance, despite brutal repression by the authorities since the military takeover. “The Police have been arresting the students since February 15 and they said the students were gathered in groups, but they weren’t. They were all separated in different places and we have not been able to contact them since then, “said a relative of one of the young detainees.

More than 500 people have been arrested

Since the mobilizations began, the military junta has detained more than 500 participants, activists and political leaders. In recent days, the pace of arrests has increased as support for the protests has increased and Burmese security forces have been cracking down on those gathered at the marches with water cannons, rubber bullets and even live ammunition, according to denounce. They are also blocking Internet connections.

“In my opinion, the military will not attack the protesters in Rangoon as much as in other parts of the country because the media are mostly here, while in some rural areas they have none,” explains a young man, aware that the marches –Which are replicated throughout the country– are being repressed more harshly in rural areas.

Since February 1, thousands of Burmese have mobilized calling for the release of the leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. © Reuters

Since the beginning of February, thousands of Burmese have taken to the streets of different cities in the country to demand the release of the leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders, who are in the custody of the Army. “This coup is a dictatorship because we have elected our civilian government in accordance with the law,” said Min Min Oo, who joined the peaceful marches.

“We have been enslaved by the military regime for many years, we have suffered a lot,” say the protesters. The Army or Tatmadaw in Burmese, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, alleges that the results of the last November elections – which gave victory to Suu Kyi’s party, the National League of Democracy (NLD) – were fraudulent. And they rely on that premise to control power, according to them, until new elections are held when the state of emergency established for one year ends.

The Army enjoyed wide powers before the new coup, which has brought back the worst memories for Burmese, who for more than 50 years were subjugated under an authoritarian military regime. The international community and the United Nations have condemned the actions of the military and are demanding a return to democratic life.

International condemnations against the military junta

This Thursday, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against three generals, accused of serious human rights violations. “We, together with our international allies, will hold the Myanmar Army to account for its human rights violations and seek justice,” said British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

The British join the list of countries, led by the United States, that have begun to impose sanctions against members of the military junta. Something that does not seem to deter the Burmese military, who continue to use violence against protesters. Canada also joined the sanctions on nine military officers on Thursday and said the coup has led to mass arrests, use of force and restrictions on democratic freedoms, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

For its part, China – an ally of both the army and the Burmese leader – has adopted a softer line: its ambassador in Myanmar on Tuesday dismissed accusations that it supported the coup. Despite this, several protesters gathered in front of the Chinese embassy to reject the ambiguous position of the Asian giant.

With Reuters, AFP and AP