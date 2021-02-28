The UN Human Rights Office for Asia confirmed that at least 18 people died this Sunday “as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds.” This doubles the number of deaths that have been registered during the demonstrations throughout the month against the military junta.

It is not yet known for sure how many people died in the demonstrations this Sunday, February 28, but all the estimated numbers exceed the number of deaths that had been registered during all the protests since the beginning of the month.

The lack of precision is due, to a large extent, to the fact that official sources are not publishing information on the people injured and killed after the clashes with the police; and confirmation by other agencies has been difficult amid the chaos in which the country is plunged.

One of the main sources of information has been the videos and photographs published by the Burmese. The AP agency collected images that show that at least four people died in the protests this Sunday: a young man in Rangoon and three more people in the city of Dawei, in the southeast of the country.

But the UN Human Rights Office for Asia reports a much higher figure, as it disclosed. through a statement. “At least 18 people died and 30 were injured in Myanmar today. “We strongly condemn the escalation of violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the army to immediately stop the use of force against peaceful protesters,” says office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

The UN adds that “the deaths occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Rangoon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.” Among those killed in Rangoon was a teacher, Tin New Yee. Her daughter and a colleague claimed that she died after the police dispersed a protest of teachers with stun grenades.

Just as it is not known precisely how many people died this Sunday, the number of people who have lost their lives during the month of demonstrations is not known. The non-governmental Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners estimates that at least eight other people had died from gunshot wounds in the protests.

Today’s crackdown comes just a week after protesters in Naipyidó city fired Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, the first person killed during the protests.

“The clear escalation by the Myanmar security forces in the use of lethal force in various towns and cities is outrageous and unacceptable,” Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The beginning of the demonstrations in Rangoon was with the ‘Alliance of the white coats’

The protests in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, began early in the morning by medical students grouped in the so-called ‘White Coat Alliance’. They marched near the intersection of the Centro Hledan mall, which has become the gathering point for protesters and then headed to other parts of the city.

It was there that the riots also began this Sunday. Videos and photos show protesters fleeing, while police fire tear gas. The UN says that at least 85 health professionals were arrested on Sunday, in addition to seven journalists who were covering the protests.

According to the UN, during the month of protests, more than 1,000 people have been arbitrarily arrested. The whereabouts of some of them are still unknown and most of the detainees have not had “any kind of due process,” according to the United Nations office. “(They were arrested) simply for exercising their human rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly,” he added.







Sunday’s wave of deaths and arrests comes a day after security forces began employing tougher tactics against protesters. The authorities began to implement preventive actions to dissolve the protests and increased arrests, which now number in the hundreds. On Saturday alone, more than 470 people were arrested according to state television MRTV, it is not yet clear how many were detained in Sunday’s protests.

From what little is known is that many of the detainees were taken to Insein Prison on the northern outskirts of Rangoon, historically known for holding political prisoners.

The authorities have not commented on the latest events, but last week, the military leader General Min Aung Hlaing said that the uniformed men were using minimal force to deal with the protests.

With Reuters and AP