A group of protesters in favor of the intervention of the Army marches in the city of Shwedagon, last Saturday. Thein Zaw / AP

The leader of Myanmar’s majority party, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior officials of the ruling party were detained by the army on Monday, a spokesperson for her party reported to the agency. Reuters. The capture of the authorities that have governed the Southeast Asian country since 2015 follows threats of a coup from the military leadership after the National League for Democracy won in the general elections on November 8 amid accusations of fraud.

The ruling party’s spokesman, Myo Nyunt, said the leaders had been captured in the early morning hours. “I want to tell our people to act according to the law, not to respond harshly to this situation,” said the spokesman, who also added that he himself expected to be detained.

Aung San Suu Kyi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, won last November’s elections with 346 seats out of the 476 in contention (315 in Congress and 161 in Senate), according to the count of the Myanmar Electoral Commission. . The election result was questioned by human rights groups for their lack of attention to the conflict zones in the country and the opposition, aligned with the Army, refused to acknowledge the results for weeks, claiming that it had found at least 8 , 6 million cases that confirmed the fraud.

Last week, the Army spokesman, Commander General Zaw Min Tun, said that the leadership of the Armed Forces had already pointed to “lack of honesty and justice” during the elections. “We are not saying that we will take power, but we are not saying that we will not,” he said.

Allegations of fraud show the fragile democratic state of Myanmar and the power still held by the Army. The Burmese Parliament was due to hold a bicameral session on February 1 to elect the president, who cannot be Suu Kyi for constitutional reasons: the 2008 Magna Carta, which gives the military control of 25% of Parliament, prevents the position is occupied by a person with children with foreign nationality, as is the case of the Nobel. It is therefore expected that, although she is the de facto leader as during the past five years, Suu Kyi will continue to officially serve as State Councilor, a position created especially for her.

Precisely the constitutional reform will continue to be one of Suu Kyi’s objectives during the next term, something that she has not achieved in the first and that will still be difficult in the second, considering the Army’s veto power over the amendments. Another key issue will be the process of reconciliation with the dozens of guerrillas fighting for autonomy in the country. According to the results of the Commission, the parties formed by ethnic minorities have not obtained great results, although better than the pro-military formation; nine would have obtained at least a total of 41 seats.