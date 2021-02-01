Myanmar | Internet and telephone connections just suddenly cut off – Military coup came as a surprise to Myanmaris, local resident Kyaw Thu tells HS

The atmosphere in the capital of Myanmar was calm on Monday morning.

Myanmar Kyaw Tho woke up on Monday morning at 5.30am when he received a message from a friend: there had been a military coup in the country.

Immediately after that, Kyaw Tho opened Facebook and saw updates there stating that the president and many other key government leaders had been arrested.

Shortly afterwards, the internet and telephone connections were cut off.

“The internet and cell phone connections were down for about three hours, from six to about half past ten. I just recently got the internet working again, ”Kyaw Tho tells HS on the phone from Yangon on Monday morning before eight Finnish time.

When the internet was broken, the military announced on a government-owned TV channel that it had taken power. The military announced that in Myanmar, power will be held for a year by the interim government.

However, the situation in Yangon is calm, Kyaw Tho says.

“Some stores are closed, but most stores are open. The banks are closed and we do not know whether they will open tomorrow. I don’t know if there are any protests or demonstrations in Yangon yet. “

He says he walked in the morning in his neighborhood, and there the situation had seemed “pretty normal”.

Myanmar the military said a week ago that it could intervene if the new government takes office. Myanmar held elections in November that the military has accused of fraud.

Chancellor of State Aung San Suu Kyin the party gained an absolute majority in them and the party backed by the army suffered a defeat. This further weakened the position of the military in a country led by a military junta from 1962 to 2011.

The new parliament was due to begin its sitting this week.

Kyaw Tho says the military coup came as a surprise to him.

“Honestly, I didn’t think that was going to happen. This came as a surprise to many Myanmarians. ”

According to news agencies, there are soldiers on the streets of Yangoo. The United States has stated that it can intervene if the military does not back down from its coup declaration.

Kyaw Tho said he hoped the situation would not escalate.

“So far, the situation is pretty normal. I hope that the parties will reach an agreement and that the problems will be resolved peacefully. “