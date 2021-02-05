Myanmar | In Myanmar, public dissatisfaction is growing: teachers and students rose up against the army that seized power

Win Htein, a close aide to Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested on Friday. He urged citizens to oppose the coups.

In Myanmar public dissatisfaction is growing. Hundreds of teachers and students demonstrated in Yangon, the country’s largest city, on Friday, news agencies reported.

Teachers and students gathered in front of Dagon University to oppose the army that seized power and to show their support for the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyille.

Earlier on Friday, Suu Kyi’s close assistant Win Htein was caught. Among others, Suu Kyi and the president Win Myint have been under arrest since Monday’s military coup.

Prior to his arrest, Win Htein urged citizens in an interview with local media to oppose the coup as much as they could.

Suu Kyin An NLD spokeswoman told AFP that Suu Kyi is being held at her apartment in the Myanmar capital, Naypyidawi, and said she was well.

“To my knowledge, he is under house arrest and has not been taken elsewhere so far,” the spokesman said Kyi Toe said to AFP.

Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters that has not yet contacted him.

According to AAPP, an organization that assists political prisoners, more than 130 officials and politicians have been arrested in Myanmar since the coup began.

According to the AFP, the demonstration at Dagon University in Yangon was attended by about two hundred people carrying red flags, among other things. Red is the color of Suu Kyi’s NLD party.

“We will not let our generation suffer from military dictatorship,” the student Min Sithu said to AFP.

According to AFP, a similar demonstration was also held at Yangon University on the other side of the city.

Earlier this week, people in Myanmar had been urged to disobey the civilian. On Wednesday, a group of doctors at at least 70 health facilities across the country stopped working in protest of the military coup.

Myanmar the army seized power early Monday and captured Myanmar’s civilian leaders. The coup was the military’s response to the result of the November parliamentary elections, according to which the NLD received 83 percent support.

The coup interrupted more than a decade of transition to democratic civilian rule in Myanmar.