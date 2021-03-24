Myanmar | “I don’t want to harm my own citizens” – HS met police officers fleeing Myanmar in India’s remote border region who refused to shoot civilians

Those who fled Myanmar are also afraid of the Indian authorities.

Mizoram, India

Church 24 policemen are hiding in the shelters. They have come here to the remote border region of Northeast India from Myanmar.

Police say they fled because the Myanmar military junta ordered the beating of protesters.

“I don’t want to hurt my own citizens,” says the 26-year-old police officer.

HS does not publish his name for security reasons. Therefore, this article also does not reveal in which places HS met with those who fled Myanmar.

Myanmar is urging India to return the fleeing police, and therefore they are also afraid of the Indian authorities. The hiding place in the church dares to be mentioned because on this side of India Christians are the largest faith group and there are churches on every corner.

Acts of violence have continued bloody for weeks in Myanmar.

The army seized power and imprisoned the chancellor responsible for the prime minister Aung San Suu Kyin in the beginning of February. Since then, nearly 200 people have already died in protests against the military junta. Soldiers have been shot by soldiers.

More than a thousand Myanmarians have already fled Myanmar to the state of Mizoram in India in recent weeks, and more are coming.

The city of Champhai, India, with a population of 30,000, is a gateway to villages near the Myanmar border.­

The mountains dominate the landscape in Champhai and the whole of Mizoram.­

A police officer housed in the church belongs to the chin minority of Myanmar. He says more than 50 police officers left their hometown of Chin State for India.

He fled with two co-workers. Behind the border, they were greeted by a car transport organized by Indian patrons, which took them to a place of refuge. Since then, he has remained hidden in the shelters of the church.

“Before the military revolution, I went to play football after work. Here I follow the horrors of my country online and play computer games, ”he says.

He is afraid to be in touch with his own family, as the phone’s sim card could reveal his whereabouts.

A police officer admits that escaping can have consequences for the rest of his life. However, the desire to return home remains on the surface. He believes that the world will help in defeating military power and pursuing democracy.

Mizoramine the capital Aizawl is less than a 200-kilometer drive from the border region. On bumpy, winding and partially non-existent mountain roads, it takes more than ten hours.

Aizawl is the capital of the state of Mizoram. From there, the border region is less than a 200-kilometer drive that takes more than ten hours.­

The road to the border villages runs through the town of Champhai.­

In another locality, a smaller village, the air is hazy. However, from the dusty main street you can see the green hills that loom over a mile away. They are in Myanmar.

In the yard of a house, chickens are crawling and two big pigs roar in a cage. A 28-year-old Myanmarian man doesn’t dare be in the yard.

“We dare not be outside,” he says in the shelters of his temporary refuge.

He fears that he and his families will be abducted by Indian authorities or that relatives of the Myanmar army will abuse relatives in their home communities.

Man worked in Myanmar in the health care industry and his wife’s office duties in the police.

“I joined an organization that organized demonstrations against the military junta, but my activism was a threat to my wife,” the man says.

They fled the atrocities with their nine-month-old son in early March to Mizoram. The man tells his story to HS on the condition that his, wife’s or son’s names are not mentioned and their faces are not shown in the pictures.

They escaped, but not everyone in the circle of friends has done as well.

“My friend was beaten to hospital, almost to death,” the man says.

“We were warned that soldiers would break into protesters’ houses at night.”

Fear took away the couple’s dreams and appetite.

It is now difficult to obtain information from their home region of Chin State, as the military junta is constantly interrupting internet connections.

The man hopes the trip will continue to the UN refugee camp. At least not yet.

In addition to his family, more than a hundred refugees have found temporary refuge in the same village, in the corners of the locals.

The future seems almost as hopeless to the man as the past.

“We do nothing, we have no work and no money. We don’t know the local language either, our mother tongue is wide, ”he says in English.

Mizoram speaks of mizo.

Refugees have received a largely warm welcome in Mizoram. The Mizos of India and the Chin of Myanmar are originally the same tribe, but they found themselves in different states after the British colonial host drew borders on geopolitical rather than ethnic grounds.

People crossed the Tiau border river near the official border crossing point between Zokhawthar of India and Rikhadwar of Myanmar on the second Friday of the week.­

A pedestrian crossed the bridge at an official border crossing from Rikhadwar in Myanmar to Zokhawthar in India on the second Friday of the week.­

The languages ​​of Mizon, Chin, and Lao are all Tibetan-Burmese languages ​​and closely related to each other. Similar foods are eaten on both sides of the border and Christianity is mostly recognized.

The majority population of Myanmar speaks the more distant mother tongue of Burma in the same language branch and is Buddhist in religion.

Of the minorities in Myanmar, the Rohingya, who speak the Indo-European Rohingya language and mainly recognize Islam, have received the most attention in recent years. Their homeland is Chin’s southern neighbor in Rakhine State, and they have fled in large numbers to Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s army is fighting against ethnic guerrilla groups across the country’s border regions.

Myanmarese hiding and maintaining, despite sympathy, produces stress in Mizoram, India, whose economy is in a weak spot in the wake of the corona pandemic. Mizoram is rooted in agriculture whose main products are corn, rice and ginger.

The state is one of the smallest and most remote in India. About a million people live in the area corresponding to Kainuu.

The Indian authorities are ringing about the number of newcomers. In India, an order was issued the second week that those from Myanmar should not be granted refugee status.

Border controls have been tightened by Indian authorities and paramilitary Assam Rifles are patrolling the border. Outsiders do not have access to the border area.

The border between India and Myanmar is about 1,460 kilometers long, which is about the same length as the Finnish-Russian border. The state of Mizoram is 510 kilometers from the border.

The towards the border, the Lao couple set off from Myanmar on a motorcycle on the night of the fourth day of March.

When they reached the border, they wept bitterly that they had left their sons with their grandmother.

“My wife was completely out of her mind. We realized we had made a mistake. We couldn’t leave the baby, ”the man says.

Grandmother and the couple’s guy also jumped on the back of the motorcycle with the baby and drove halfway. The couple who met there got the baby with them.

The new attempt at the border was to end badly as Indian border guards were confronted.

“We fled to the jungle for a day, we had no food, just a little water,” the man says.

The surface of the border river is at this time of year.

“Through the night, we crossed it on foot.”