Myanmar | Hundreds of thousands protested in Myanmar on Sunday, the strikes widened further

Hundreds of thousands people protested across Myanmar on Sunday as part of more than a week of protests, according to Reuters.

Military junta seized power in Myanmar a couple of weeks ago and arrested leading figures in the country, such as the Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyin. The junta has justified the coup by citing allegations of electoral fraud, but no evidence has been found.

On Sunday was already the ninth day of anti-coup protests. Trains, for example, have been at a standstill because workers have refused to go to work despite authorities having visited their homes to order them to work, local media reported. In addition, the streets of Yangon, the country’s largest city, saw armored armored vehicles, according to Reuters, for the first time since early February, when the hijacking took place.

Among other things doctors have demonstrated against the coup by stopping work. In addition to train drivers, power plant workers, for example, have also joined in the protests. Those working at power plants have said they believe the authorities may be about to cut off electricity to make the arrests easier. At one facility, soldiers used water cannons to disperse protests based on video footage seen by Reuters.

Nearly 400 people have been caught since the beginning of the protests, many of them at night. Indeed, street patrols have been set up in Yangon to protest the curfew imposed by the junta to monitor the situation.

According to local media, several journalists have been arrested by security forces in the city of Myitkyina in northern Myanmar. This is reported by AFP, a Reuters journalist and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. A reporter present told AFP the authorities had used tear gas in the situation and fired to disperse the crowd. However, it was immediately clear whether the right bullets or rubber bullets had been used in the situation.

Police is currently seeking individuals to support the protests, including several of the country’s best-known democracy activists.

On Sunday, the U.S. delegation warned U.S. citizens in the country of possible unrest and urged people not to leave their current location anywhere. The embassy said it heard information about the army’s movements in the country’s largest city, Yangon, apparently referring to vehicles just seen on the streets. The delegation also warned of possible disruptions in communications.

Junta has also been in contact with the leadership of neighboring Thailand. Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha said on Wednesday from the leader of the military junta From Min Aung Hlaing a letter asking for “help in supporting democracy”.

Myanmar Kyaw Thu told about the beginning of the week HS believes that protests against the junta are just beginning.

