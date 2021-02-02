This Tuesday, hundreds of members of the Myanmar Parliament remain in their government houses in the country’s capital without the Army allowing them to leave, for which they denounce house arrest. The indictment comes a day after the military staged a coup and detained high-ranking politicians, including Nobel laureate and leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Burmese leader’s political party issued a statement demanding her release, while Commander Min Aung Hlaing assumes control of the country.

The Army is in full control of Myanmar. This February 2, a day after the new Parliament that emerged from the elections of last November 8 was scheduled to take office, the legislators are instead being held by the military against their will.

The heavy presence of soldiers and checkpoints are spread throughout Naipydió, the capital, while about 400 legislators remain confined within their government housing. One of the detained parliamentarians assured that from the complex they can communicate by phone, but are not allowed to leave, for which they denounce that they are under house arrest.

On condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, the man told AP that the police are inside the place, while they are still surrounded by the army. “We had to stay awake (all night) and be alert,” said the lawmaker, after Monday’s coup, in which leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained. He indicated that neither of them is with them.

Another deputy from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, from Aung Sang Suu Kyi, said that life continues normally in the dormitories for MPs, but that their compound is like “an open-air detention center. “We are not allowed to go out (…) We are very worried,” he told AFP.

National League for Democracy Demands Release of Aung San Suu Kyi

Meanwhile, the political party that swept the November elections, as the electoral commission dismissed the allegations of alleged fraud, demanded that the Army release its leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The NLD issued a statement Tuesday calling on the military to respect the election results and release all detainees.

“The commander-in-chief who takes over the nation is against the Constitution and also neglects the sovereign power of the people,” he said.

Myanmar citizens hold up a photo of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar. In front of the United Nations headquarters, in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 2, 2021. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

The seizure of power by the Army took place in the early hours of Monday, hours before legislators from all over the country met in the capital for the new parliamentary session. The military institution justified its actions in an alleged electoral fraud during the elections that gave a broad victory to the Suu Kyi political movement, which won 83 percent of the 476 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

But organizations that defend civil rights point out that the coup was caused by the frustration of the uniformed that “they were clearly defeated” in the elections.

“It’s like killing a mosquito with a hammer: they went to the greatest extreme in a way that indicates that they really don’t agree with the democratic experiment if it doesn’t go their way,” said Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch.

The Army announced that the Commander-in-Chief, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, would be in charge of the country for a year, while announcing a new 11-member cabinet, made up of military personnel, former generals and former advisers to a previous Administration, led by Former General Thein Sein.

Civil disobedience campaign launched

In the last hours, the activist group Yangon Youth Network, one of the largest in the country, reported that it launched a campaign of civil disobedience to pressure the coup plotters.

“The Yangon Youth Network declared and urged civil disobedience as an immediate response,” a representative of the movement said on Twitter, noting that doctors at a Mandalay hospital also joined in that campaign.

Vendors and buyers at a market in Yangon, Myanmar’s second-largest city, on February 2, 2021. © Reuters

It is one of the first signs of concrete action in the nation to oppose the coup. However, it is not yet clear what its scope would be. For some citizens, fear is latent.

On Tuesday in Yangon, the country’s largest city, dozens of people removed the once-ubiquitous red flags of Suu Kyi’s party from their homes and businesses.

Residents’ lives continue relatively normally: markets open, street vendors and public transport running.

According to the military, there will be new votes when the conditions are right and then they would hand over power to the winner. A scenario that causes doubts. The military institution had promised to respect the results of the past elections, the second after more than half a century of military dictatorship.

Despite a democratic transition led by Suu Kyi, the Army has never left power; it conserved the important ministries of the Interior, Borders and Defense, just before giving the Coup d’etat, with which its dominion now expands.

With AFP, AP and Reuters