Nobel Prize winner, she was pardoned for 5 of the 19 convictions and will remain under house arrest

The military junta that governs Myanmar pardoned this Tuesday (Aug 1, 2023) 5 of the 19 charges for which Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted. According to Reutersshe will remain under house arrest.

winner of Nobel Prize of Peace in 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in February 2021 when the military seized power in Myanmar. At the time, she was leader of the ruling party, the NLD (acronym for National League for Democracy). Since then, she has been convicted of election fraud and corruption, among other things. She denies all accusations.

The crimes forgiven, according to the Reuters, are the ones that represented milder condemnations. Among them, violation of a natural disaster mitigation law by violating the rules imposed during the covid-19 pandemic. With the pardons, Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence will be reduced from 33 years to 27 years.

On Monday (July 31), the military junta postponed The promised election for August of this year. The information was given by state TV on Monday (July 31, 2023).

The leader of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, extended the state of emergency in the country for another 6 months, saying that “necessary security measures are still required” for the realization of “free and fair election”.