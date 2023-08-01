the board that governs Myanmar officially postponed to promised election for August this year after of coup 2021. The information was given by state TV on Monday (July 31, 2023) and quoted by Reuters. The leader of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, extended the state of emergency in the country for another 6 months, saying that “necessary security measures are still required” for the realization of “free and fair election”.
