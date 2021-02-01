General Min Aung Hlaing is known to be a supporter of the military’s strong position, and he had shown no signs before the coup that he could be prepared to give up, for example, a 25% seat quota in the armed forces in Parliament.

Myanmar armed forces announced early on Monday that Finland had seized power in the country. Leaders of the country, including the Chancellor of State Aung San Suu Kyi has been captured, and power has been transferred to the commander of the armed forces, the senior general To Min Aung Hlaing.

What is known about the general, who is known for the strong position of the army and has moved to the leadership of a country that has fallen into a bad light from the treatment of Rohingya Muslims?

Min Aung Hlaing, 64, took over the country’s armed forces from Tatmadawi in 2011 as the country began the transition to democracy after nearly 50 years of military junta. The man, who was still characterized by a low profile during his studies, soon became a prominent politician.

Min Aung Hlaing’s Facebook site, where she published content about her meetings with prestigious people, for example, had TimeAccording to the magazine, more than a million followers before the site closed a few years ago after the army of a Buddhist-majority country hardened its grip on Rohingya Muslims.

General Min Aung Hlaing shook hands with NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi in December 2015. On Monday, the army arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and began a coup.­

It is the armed forces led by Min Aung Hlaing that have carried out widespread persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country, which the UN has estimated can meet the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have had to flee to Bangladesh, for example.

The general is known for his harsh attitudes towards Rohingya refugees. Min Aung Hlaing has denied abuses and claimed the military has only attacked Rohingya rebels, but on social media he still incites anti-Rohingya attitudes. In 2017 he said refugees cannot return to their homeland unless the “real Myanmarians” accept it. The United States imposed sanctions on him in 2019, Reuters reports.

The armed forces of Myanmar have played a significant role in the country and its politics since the end of the military junta. For example, the armed forces and their commander have been allowed to appoint a quarter of the members of parliament, and the army is responsible for several key ministries. In addition to this, the power of the military extends widely in the country to many other areas of society, such as the police.

Min Aung Hlaing has been reported to be familiar with the coups in several other countries. He is known to be a supporter of the military’s strong position, and he had shown no signs before the coup that he could be prepared to give up a 25% seat quota in parliament or allow a constitutional amendment that could have allowed Suu Kyi to become president.

General Min Aung Hlaing voted in the Myanmar parliamentary elections in November. The result was disappointing for the party favored by the military.­

General less information about personal life has seeped into the public, says Time. She is said to be married. Initially, the West had set hopes for possible reforms in the case of the new general, whom the magazine called charismatic and made clear its political agenda, but hope had quickly died out when the general expressed a desire to continue the strong position of the armed forces.

Back in the 1970s, while studying law at Yangon University, the country’s largest city, he had stayed away from political activity. A 2016 classmate described him to Reuters in 2016 as a low-key man with a low profile.

Instead of political activity, he turned to an army career and aspired to a college providing military training for the DSA. A classmate said, according to Reuters, he was surprised that Min Aung Hlaing, who had entered the school on his third attempt in 1974, had risen “slowly but surely” above average military rankings in the armed forces.

Min Aung Hlaing was expected to resign as head of the armed forces in 2016 after the end of the five-year term, but instead he had decided to extend his position for an additional five years.

Sunday and the coup d’état on Monday night between Finnish time already moved last week worries. The NLD party, represented by Suu Kyi, had only won a crushing victory in November in the second election after the fall of the military junta. The new parliament was due to meet today for the first time in the capital, Naypyitawi.

The armed forces have accused the election of fraud. The USDP, which supports the military the election result was very poor, a few dozen places out of nearly 500. The general himself has also hinted at the need for some kind of revolution: he has been told he said to his subordinates on Wednesday that if the constitution is not followed, it must be abolished.

Election observers had not seen any signs of actual fraud, although human rights organizations, for example, have accused the Rohingya minority of being discriminated against in the election, the news agency reported. AP.