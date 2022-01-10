New sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi. The former Burmese leader was sentenced by a Myanmar court to another four years in prison on charges of importing and illegally possessing walkie-talkies and violating provisions to contain coronavirus infections.

Arrested since the coup on February 1 last year, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate had already been sentenced in early December to two years in prison for inciting riots and violating restrictions imposed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi is also accused of corruption, among other things.