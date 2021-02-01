Massive disruptions to the Internet began in Myanmar against the background of incoming information about a possible coup d’etat in the country. About this newspaper Financial Times said the adviser to the state councilor of the republic Aung San Suu Kyi.

Earlier it became known that the leader of the ruling party of Myanmar “National League for Democracy” Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the actual head of the government, as well as the country’s president, Vin Myin, were detained by unknown persons. Along with them, other high-ranking officials could have been detained.

Problems with both the Internet and telephone communications are now being observed in the capital of the country, the city of Naypyidaw.

“All people in Naypyidaw are cut off (from the outside world – ed.), So it seems that the reports of the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and the president are most likely true,” the source said.

Meanwhile, troops arrived on the streets of Naypyidaw and the country’s largest city, Yangon. At the same time, according to the adviser, no official statements have yet been received from the military.

Information about the impending military coup in Myanmar appeared against the background of the political crisis that took place in the republic after the parliamentary elections held in November last year. Then disagreements arose between the generals of the armed forces and the government on the issue of the legitimacy of the vote.