They were accused of “terrorist acts” for helping to fight the army that seized power in a 2021 coup.

Myanmar’s military junta executed 4 pro-democracy activists. According to Reutersthey were accused of “terrorist acts” for helping to fight the army that seized power in one blow in February 2021.

Myanmar’s state media reported on the executions on Monday (25.Jul.2022), without going into details. The death penalty has not been applied in Myanmar since 1990. The 4 activists killed are: Kyaw Min Yu, Phyo Zeya Thaw, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

“These executions amount to arbitrary deprivation of life and are another example of the atrocious history of [desrespeito aos] human rights in Myanmar“, I told Reuters Erwin Van Der Borght, regional director at Amnesty International.

“The 4 men were convicted by a military court in highly secret and deeply unfair trials. The international community must act immediately as more than 100 people are believed to be on death row after being convicted in similar cases.“, continued.

“For more than a year, Myanmar’s military authorities have been involved in extrajudicial executions, torture and a whole range of human rights violations.”

THE AAPP (Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners) estimates that at least 2,114 people have been killed by security forces since the coup. According to the military junta, the number is exaggerated.