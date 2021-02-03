Myanmar | Dozens of doctors quit work in protest of coup in Myanmar – China and Russia block resolution in UN Security Council

Proponents of democracy are calling for civil disobedience in Myanmar. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday over the situation in Myanmar, but at least so far has not reached a resolution on the issue, as China and Russia have been on different lines with the West.

In Myanmar begins to show resistance due to Monday’s military coup. For example, people have been urged to disobey the civilian, according to the news agency AFP.

A group of doctors at at least 70 health facilities across Myanmar stopped work on Wednesday in protest of the military coup, Reuters news agency reported.

“We refuse to obey orders from the illegal military administration, which showed they don’t care about our patient pairs,” doctors say in a statement released by Reuters.

“I want the soldiers to go back to their barracks, that’s why we doctors aren’t going to go to the hospitals,” said a 29-year-old doctor interviewed by Reuters who didn’t want to appear under his name. At least four doctors had confirmed to Reuters that they had been absent from work.

Also other expressions of opposition from the military regime began to emerge.

In Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, for example, people banged on boilers and played car horns on Tuesday night, AFP says. Calls for protests have been distributed, especially on social media.

The cautious nature of the protests may be that opposition to the Myanmar military regime is dangerous. This is what Myanmarians have experience from the decades when a tough military junta ruled Myanmar before the country democratized.

About the democratization that began ten years ago was interrupted on Monday when soldiers began arresting members of the elected administration and MPs, for example, early in the morning.

Also Myanmar’s top elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was caught. There is no information about his whereabouts.

The Suu Kyi-led party NLD became Myanmar’s ruling party in a free and fair election in November 2015. In the next election last November, the party received more than 80 percent support.

This was apparently too much for the most conservative generals, as the military has claimed the election was fraudulent, and finally last Monday the military made a coup.

So far, it is unclear whether the democratization of Myanmar remained a temporary experiment. The military has declared a year-long state of emergency and vowed to hold new elections as long as its allegations of electoral fraud have been investigated.

“China and Russia have asked for more time,” an unnamed diplomat told AFP on Tuesday night.

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener presented the situation in Myanmar to the Security Council on Tuesday and condemned the actions of the soldiers, Reuters reported.

“I strongly condemn the recent actions of the armed forces and urge you all collectively to send a clear message in support of democracy in Myanmar,” Schraner Burgener said in a prepared speech, according to Reuters.

China and Russia are permanent members of the Security Council with a veto over decisions. China, in particular, has taken a strikingly different view of the coup in a neighboring country than most Western countries.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua has reported on the coup as a “government reorganization”.

China’s reaction to Myanmar’s largest trading partner will have a major impact on whether power in Myanmar remains in the hands of the soldiers, writes US Foreign Policy Magazine.

United States instead, on Tuesday, the events in Myanmar were officially defined as a coup.

“We have estimated that the actions of the Burmese Armed Forces on February 1, ousting a properly elected government, will constitute a military coup,” said a U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price suppliers, according to AFP.

This means that the United States is required by law to end subsidies to the Myanmar regime.

However, according to AFP, the issue has little practical significance, as almost everything from US aid to Myanmar goes through NGOs.