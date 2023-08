Myanmar | Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been partially pardoned

Aung San Suu Kyi has previously been sentenced to years in prison.

From 2021 Deposed leader of Myanmar imprisoned Aung San Suu Kyi has been granted a partial amnesty, Myanmar state media reports.

The amnesty concerns five criminal cases for which Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted. The sentence is still valid for 14 other crimes, Myanmar media reports.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The news is updated.