Opponents of the Burmese military junta created a government of national unity with the aim of restoring democracy, overthrown by the February 1 coup. The initiative, which seeks the recognition of the international community, is promoted by the CRPH (the members of parliament deposed by the coup), civil and ethnic minority leaders.

After almost two months under the military regime of General Min Aung Hlaing, the leaders of the self-styled legitimate Government of Myanmar announced the composition of the Government of National Unity, a body that wants to bring together the different groups opposed to the junta and restore the democratic system in Myanmar with the support of the international community.

“The Committee of Representatives of the Assembly of the Union (CRPH), with the authority granted by the popular mandate resulting from the democratic elections of 2020, has formed a Government of national unity (…) in accordance with the Federal Democratic Charter published on March 31, 2021, “they express in a statement published in local media and collected by the Efe Agency.

The new Government of National Unity maintains, symbolically, the former head of the Government since 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi, who revalidated her mandate in the November elections, and the president of the country since 2018, Win Myint. However, both were deposed by the military coup and are under house arrest. De facto, leadership rests with the former Speaker of Parliament, Mahn Win Khaing Than.

Apart from elected leaders deposed by the coup, the Government of National Unity is also made up of leaders of ethnic minorities and of the civil disobedience movement against the junta. A gesture that seeks to influence the necessary unity between the pro-democratic demands and the recognition of the country’s minorities.

Archive image. Former Head of Government and winner of the November 2020 elections, Aung San Suu Kyi, in November 2019 in Naipyidó, Myanmar. © Ann Wang / Reuters

“For the first time in our history, Myanmar has a unity government that will reflect one of the greatest strengths of our nation: the diversity of our people,” the Minister of International Cooperation of the new cabinet said in a statement, quoted by EFE. Government, Dr. Sasa. In addition, cooperation between the different groups in the country could lead to the creation of a “federal army”, according to statements by leaders of the Government of National Unity collected by Reuters.

In search of recognition from the international community

The new cabinet seeks recognition from the international community, something that has not yet arrived. In fact, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have denounced the coup and declared the military junta illegitimate, but they have never recognized the CRPH, the group that now promotes the Government of National Unity, as the legitimate representative body of Myanmar. .

The positioning of the other countries should be clarified in the coming days. The Minister of Cooperation, Dr. Sosa, has already stated that they are “the elected leaders of Myanmar (…) If the free and democratic world rejects us, it is rejecting democracy.”

Who has celebrated the initiative is the Myanmar Special Advisory Council (SAC-M, for its acronym in English), a group of international experts created in the wake of the coup, among which are former United Nations agents. The Council recognized the new Government as legitimate and urged the international community to do the same.

The Association of South Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a summit in Indonesia on April 24 to try to direct a resolution to the scenario of Myanmar, a country that, in fact, is part of the group. Precisely, the doubt lies in the attendance at the talks of the military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.

A celebrated announcement, as the Army’s crackdown continues

According to international agencies, the announcement was hailed in the streets of Rangoon, the country’s largest city, where proclamations of “our Government” were heard through the windows. A piece of news that came during the third day of the so-called “silence strike”, an initiative in memory of those killed in the protests and in opposition to the Army’s repression. Meanwhile, the military are looking for some 200 people, including “influencers” from different fields, accused of encouraging the demonstrations.

According to the Association for the Assistance to Political Prisoners of Myanmar (AAPP), more than 700 people have died in the protests, victims of repression by the military authorities. Since last February 1, when the Army carried out the coup, the mobilizations against the Junta have taken place on a daily basis.

Protests against Myanmar’s military junta in Rangoon, the country’s largest city, on April 13, 2021. © Stringer

From the beginning, the military justified the coup with the accusation that last November’s elections were fraudulent, something that the international observers who witnessed them deny.

Faced with internal and external pressure and surrounded by military paraphernalia, on March 27, in his speech on the day of the armed forces, General Min Aung Hlaing assured that he would hold democratic elections, but did not specify any date. On the other hand, that Saturday was one of the deadliest days since the protests began. The Army killed about 100 people.

With EFE and Reuters