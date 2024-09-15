Myanmar | Cyclone Yagi has caused the death of at least 74 people in Myanmar

Myanmar|At least 89 people were reported missing.

In Southeast Asia the raging cyclone Yagi had caused the death of at least 74 people in Myanmar by Friday evening, the country’s state media reported on Sunday. In addition, at least 89 people were reported missing.

The military junta ruling the country had said earlier that Typhoon Yagi had caused the death of 33 people and forced more than 235,000 people to flee their homes.

Yagi hit Southeast Asia last weekend. A total of nearly 350 people have died in floods and landslides in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.