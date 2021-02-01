Aung San Suu Kyi, arrested on Monday in a coup, embodies the tumultuous fate of Myanmar. This icon of democracy, turned into a pariah of the international community Following the Rohingya Muslim drama, it has again fallen into the clutches of the military.

The lady of Rangoon, who has effectively led Burma since 2016, was arrested along with other leaders of her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

Aung San Suu Kyi (75), who sensed military intentions, called to “not accept” the coup, in a message to the population spread by his supporters.

“I don’t believe in hope, I just believe in work. You work hard to achieve your hopes. hope alone gets us nowhere“he told AFP in August 2015.

A few months later, the NLD won a historic election and Aung San Suu Kyi, relegated to dissent for almost 30 years, took over as head of the Executive.

A position he had to hold, since his movement again achieved a overwhelming victory in the legislative elections of November. But apparently the army decided to prevent it with his arrest.

During these years at the head of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi was forced to deal with the all-powerful military who control three key ministries (Interior, Defense and Borders).

The image of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, once compared to Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King, has been forever marred by the drama of the Rohingya.

Some 750,000 members of this minority fled abuses by the army and Buddhist militias in 2017 and took refuge in camps in Bangladesh.

A protest against the coup in Myanmar where the image of Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed. Photo: REUTER

The tragedy that has led Burma to be accused of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial body of the UN.

The leader, who denies “any genocidal intent”, he went in person to defend his country in court.

Her lack of compassion on this matter provoked the ire of the international community: Canada and several British cities withdrew her title of honorary citizen and Amnesty International deprived her of her “ambassador of conscience” award.

But his people keep trusting her.

An image of Aung San Suu Kyi from 1991, where she was a civilian leader fighting against the military dictatorship of Myanmar. Photo: AP

From housewife to icon

Her life began with a drama: the murder in 1947 of her father, a hero of independence, when she was two years old. The first part of his life was spent in exile, first in India and then in the United Kingdom.

There led a model housewife life, married to a specialist university professor from Tibet at Oxford and mother of two children.

But in 1988, when he traveled to Burma to be with his mother, he surprised everyone by announcing that he would be involved in the fate of his country, in the middle of the revolt against the military junta.

Aung San Suu Kyi at the time of voting in the October 2020 election in Myanamr. Photo: EFE

“I could not, as my father’s daughter, remain indifferent to everything that happened,” she said during her first speech, considered the symbol of her entry into politics.

The 1988 crackdown killed about 3,000 people, but it marked the birth of the icon. It became the “repository of hopes for a return to democracy” for the entire Burmese people, suffocated by the military dictatorship since 1962, explains Phil Robertson, representative of the NGO Human Rights Watch in Asia.

Although the board authorized her to form the NLD, she quickly came under house arrest. From a distance, he witnessed the victory of his party in the 1990 elections, but the junta refused to acknowledge the results.

Thus she spent the years locked up in her house located on the edge of a lake in the middle of Rangoon, where received the visit of few authorized persons, as well as his two sons who lived in England with their father. The latter died of cancer without his wife being able to say goodbye, for fear of not being able to return to Burma.

In 1991 he received the Nobel Peace Prize but could not go to Oslo. He had to wait more than 20 years to pick it up.

In 2010, Aung San Suu Kyi was released after 15 years under house arrest, and entered Parliament in 2012 after the board’s self-dissolution a year earlier.

Quickly, the image of the icon began to crack among the international community. Some reproached him for an autocratic conception of power.

Source: AFP

