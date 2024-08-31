Myanmar|Almost half of the country’s inhabitants live below the poverty line.

Myanmar people sell their organs on Facebook, says American media CNN. At least kidneys are sold on the social media platform.

Organ surgeries Myanmar people travel to, for example, India. According to CNN, the sale of organs is illegal in both India and Myanmar.

Organ buyers and sellers are often helped by agents who connect the organ donor and recipient, CNN reports. In addition, agents often help with document falsification and surgical arrangements.

CNN was unable to confirm how many transplant surgeries have been performed on Myanmar nationals in India. The media was also unable to confirm how many surgeries have been performed where the organ could have been sold.

Despair has driven people to life stores, CNN says. Myanmar’s army seized power in the country three years ago. The consequences of the coup have worsened the country’s living conditions. In Myanmar, almost half of the country’s inhabitants live below the poverty line.

Facebook owner Meta told CNN that one group selling organs had been removed. Selling, buying or exchanging human body parts is prohibited on Facebook.

CNN said it found updates selling organs in at least three Burmese-language Facebook groups.

In 2021 the Rohingya refugees sued Meta, as the hate speech on Facebook was accused of promoting violence against the Rohingya. In its report, the UN also highlighted Facebook’s role in the violence against the Rohingya. By 2024, more than one million Rohingya will have fled persecution in Myanmar.