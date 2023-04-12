Myanmar Civil War | Dozens killed in an airstrike – including a dance group of schoolchildren

The UN condemns violent attacks against civilians.

In Southeast Asia In Myanmar, dozens of people were killed in airstrikes in the central part of the country on Tuesday, according to local media and an eyewitness contacted by the news agency AFP.

The number of victims of the attack that happened early Tuesday morning in the village of Kanbalu is still unclear. Local media talk about at least 50 dead and dozens of wounded.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack by the Myanmar Armed Forces. According to his spokesman, Guterres reiterated his call for the armed forces to end their violent campaign against the Myanmar population throughout the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk says he is horrified by the deadly attacks, whose victims he says include schoolchildren who were performing dances.

The UN has not confirmed the number of people killed in the attack, but has said several civilians lost their lives. Türk accuses Myanmar’s armed forces of once again ignoring their clear responsibility to protect civilians during hostilities.

Myanmar had a military coup over two years ago, and since then the country has been in chaos.