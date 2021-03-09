Myanmar | Catholic nun tried to stop riot police in Myanmar, got tear gas in massacre

The nun of the same congregation tried the same in early February and was beaten.

Catholic the nun was stopped by police chasing anti-military protesters in the city of Myitkyina in northern Myanmar on Monday. Videos circulated on social media show how a nun dressed in a white robe and black scarf kneels on the road and tries to negotiate with the police.

The news agency Reuters reached out to the sister Ann Rose Nu Tawngin still on monday. In a telephone interview, Tawng said he had asked police not to attack civilians.

“I prayed that they would not harm the protesters but would treat them like members of their own family,” Tawng said.

“I said they could kill me but I wouldn’t give up until they promised they wouldn’t break up the demonstration by force.”

Tawng said police had assured them that no violence would take place and that it was their job to take care only of road safety. However, it soon became clear that the nun’s requests echoed to deaf ears. At least two protesters were killed and several were injured when police dispersed the protest.

“We heard shots, I saw a young boy with his head scattered. And blood flowed down the street. ”

Sister Nu Tawng is part of the group of Catholic nuns who run the clinic in Myitkyina, with a population of 300,000. The Catholic congregation of St. Fancis Xavier has been operating in a Buddhist-majority provincial center near the Chinese border for decades.

Tawng tells Reuters that he tried to bring some of the injured to the clinic for treatment before getting tear gas in his eyes.

“The floor of the clinic was covered in blood. This makes me so sad, life should be appreciated. ”

Myitkyina is located near the Chinese border, 1,500 kilometers north of the country’s largest city, Yangon. This was not the first time local nuns had resisted on behalf of protesters.

Local media previously reported how the sister Rose Lasang Nu Tawng settled in front of the police chain to prevent violence. The nun later told a Catholic in Asia Licas Newsille eventually beaten by police.

According to a report by the Reuters human rights organization, more than 60 protesters have died and more than 1,800 have been arrested after authorities dispersed protests in Myanmar, a former Burma, following the February 1 coup.

Myitkyinan Catholic title saint Francis Xavier that is, from its original name Francesco Savirio was born in the territory of the ancient Basque Kingdom and was ordained a priest in Venice in 1537. He pursued his career in missionary work in Asia. The earthly remains of Savirio are in the Church of the Good Jesus in Goa.

Except for the right hand. The Blessed Hand was cut off in 1614 and transported to Rome to be kept in a silver and glass vase. The hand has been transported to the wonder of the people around the world and tens of thousands of Catholics have seen it.