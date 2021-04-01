Myanmar | Aung Sang Suu Kyi was briefly seen in court in Myanmar

The ex-leader’s defense was only allowed to meet him via a video link. According to lawyers, Aung Sang Suu Kyi appeared to be in good condition.

Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin, 75, defense attorneys got to see him for the first time on Thursday, but this time only via a video link. According to the lawyers, the ex-director seemed benevolent, even though he had already been detained for two months.

On Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi attended a court hearing via video link, which focused on the technical aspects of the trial.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with several criminal charges, including violations of corona regulations and illegal radiotelephones. In addition, the junta claims he has received more than a million dollars worth of money and gold. However, lawyers estimate that these allegations are unlikely to be prosecuted.

The trial is scheduled to resume on April 12th.

A group of displaced MPs from the Aung San Suu Kyi NLD said they are planning a “new civilian administration” that will be unveiled in the first week of this month. According to the group, the constitution enacted in 2008 under military leadership has also been repealed.

Protesters burned up constitutions on Thursday in the streets of Yangon, the country’s largest city.

NGOs by far, more than 500 people have been killed in protests since the military seized power in the country in early February. Broadcasting company BBCAccording to the Save the Children, at least 43 of the dead have been children, the youngest under the age of ten.

The UN Security Council discussed the situation in Myanmar on Wednesday at the request of Britain’s former colonial host.

The meeting of the Security Council ended after just over two hours. According to diplomats, China asked if it could consider until Thursday whether it intends to give its support to the resolution proposed by Britain.

After the meeting, China said it was seeking a democratic transition, but rejected the idea of ​​imposing sanctions on the junta.

“China hopes Myanmar to restore peace, balance and constitutional order as soon as possible and to continue to promote the democratic transition,” China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said in a statement after the Council meeting.

There are fears that the situation in Myanmar will escalate into a civil war, as some of the country’s armed rebel groups have said they are on the side of the protesters and fighting the military regime.