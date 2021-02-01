Myanmar | Aung San Suu Kyi looked like a puppet of the Myanmar army: Why did the generals oust him from power?

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyin the fall from the pedestal has been steep in the West: The admired democracy activist once won the Nobel Peace Prize, but since his rise to power, he has defensively followed the systematic persecution of Rohingya Muslims, defined by the UN as a possible genocide.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been held if not now as a direct ethnonationalist and racist then at least as an army puppet. International honors have been canceled, except for the Nobel Prize, which cannot be taken away.

Now, however, it seems clear that at least the Myanmar army itself is not trusting its “puppet”. On Monday, the army arrested Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power.

Coup highlights once again how difficult Aung San Suu Kyi is under pressure, says the project manager of the Finnish Mission Society Johannes Vierula.

Vierula leads the Finnish Mission’s peace project in Myanmar. The task was initially difficult, and it is now even more difficult when Finnish partners are in danger of death.

According to Vierula, the coup has been expected in many ways, simmering beneath the surface. Aung San Suu Kyi has not supported the Rohingya, but minority persecution is a sideline in a struggle in which she and her parties fight back against an army that is in power.

Aung San Suu Kyi rose to power in 2015 after winning an election after the military dictatorship crushed its absolute power.

Huge popularity stems from Aung San Suu Kyi’s personal sacrifices. The daughter of the general who led the struggle for independence studied and started a family abroad, but she returned to Myanmar in the 1980s to care for her sick mother and soon joined the fight with the then dictator. Those Wins against.

Aung San Suu Kyi sought inspiration Martin Luther King and Gandhin non-violent resistance, spoke to the crowd about a peaceful transition to democracy and free elections.

“As my father’s daughter, I couldn’t ignore what was going on,” she declared in her 1988 speech in Yangon.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the then leader of the opposition, spoke in Yangon in 1989. He was placed under house arrest by the army later that year.­

However, the army brutally suppressed the protests and seized power in the same year. Aung San Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest for the first time.

In the spring of 1990, the military government held elections that Aung San Suu Kyi’s party clearly won, but the junta refused to relinquish power. Aung San Suu Kyi eventually spent a total of nearly 15 years in house arrest between 1989 and 2010.

During that time, he became a true international symbol of nonviolent resistance.

In the West Aung San Suu Kyi has since lost her horizons because her democracy does not extend to all ethnic groups, but in Myanmar many have still seen her as a defender of democracy. The majority of the people are still on the side of the NLD, Vierula recalls.

Supporters gathered for a support march in Yangon in December 2019 as Aung San Suu Kyi prepared to defend Myanmar on the Rohingya issue before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.­

The army’s attack on Aung San Suu Kyi is likely to arouse sympathy for him again in the West, Vierula believes. The United States has already demanded his release, as have some members of the oppressed Rohingya minority.

“The still life in which he appears as a defender of democracy is now re-emerging here,” Vierula says.

“From his own point of view, Aung San Suu Kyi has always, above all, driven the development of democracy.”

Hillary Clinton, who served as U.S. Secretary of State under Barack Obama, met with Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon in December 2011.­

The task has not been easy, as Aung San Suu Kyi’s power is still largely nominal. In Myanmar, the real power has always been in the military, in addition to which the role of Buddhist monks is significant.

However, Aung San Suu Kyi is so far the only significant counterweight to a very unpopular army, Vierula notes. Thus, he and his party have also been voted in the elections by representatives of minorities who are oppressed by his regime.

“In the last election, the vote was above all against the military dictatorship,” Vierula says.

“It has a very gloomy history in Myanmar. The biggest threat is that we will now return to the former. The country closes, the opposition is silenced, widespread arrests follow. That is the worst case scenario. ”

I am in power the hijacked army claims it is only a one-year state of emergency during which the election committee in favor of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party will be reformed in favor of democracy. Vierula thinks it is unlikely that the military will really be a matter of democracy.

“The army must have only seen that now is the time to gain power.”

Aung San Suu Kyi voted in advance on October 29 in the capital, Naypyitawi. His party won a crushing victory in the election, which the military claims was fraudulent.­

The constitution, drafted by the army itself, still guarantees it a significant position in the leadership of Myanmar, comments a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Timo Stewart On Twitter, but that’s not enough to justify a coup.

“This is clearly about forcibly ousting elected representatives,” he writes.

“If successful, the coup represents a big backlash for democracy in Myanmar. From this point of view, it is a side issue that Aung San Suu Kyi’s activities have had a lot to blame, for example in the Rohingya persecution. That, too, is primarily the responsibility of the army, which is not under civilian control. ”

Photographers helped a Rohingya woman fleeing persecution up the Naf River on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in 2017.­

Helsinki University Lecturer in Asian Studies Tiina Airaksinen considers Aung San Suu Kyi to be a particularly difficult figure for the West, because from our point of view she is both good and evil at the same time.

He is at the forefront of Myanmar’s fragile democracy, but that doesn’t mean he’s pushing for just the kind of democracy that suits us. The Aung San Suu Kyi regime has pursued a conservative, nationalist policy that pursues the interests of the Buddhist and Burmese-speaking majority at the expense of minorities.

“We would so much like Aung San Suu Kyi to push for Western democracy. She has suffered for her beliefs under house arrest, and she has that lovely orchid in her hair. But we don’t really know what’s going on in his head, ”Airaksinen says.

“There are many layers in Myanmar, but we can only look at one at a time.”