This Thursday, Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer for the ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, reported that a week ago she and four other collaborators of the dismissed government were charged with violating the law on official secrets. This crime carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. The Army, which took power by force on February 1, has not yet reported on the justification for which they were charged with this new position.

The possibility of the overthrown Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi regaining her freedom is increasingly complicated.

Khin Maung Zaw, who heads Suu Kyi’s team of lawyers, assured in an interview with the Reuters news agency that the ousted leader, three of his deposed cabinet ministers and the Australian economic adviser to his government, Sean Turnell , all detained since the coup on February 1, were charged with a new charge for alleged violation of the law on official secrets.

The lawyer said that he learned two days ago of the new accusation, filed before a Yangon City Court, and that if found guilty they could face a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Likewise, Maung Zaw pointed out that the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize appeared this Thursday through a video link to a hearing in relation to the other charges that had already been indicted before.

During her first month in detention, in a court in Naipyidó, the country’s capital, the army charged Suu Kyi with at least three other charges.

The first is a violation of communication laws, for allegedly illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. The second charge is breaking the Natural Disaster Management Law, for breaching the limits of public meetings to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was campaigning for the parliamentary elections on November 8. The last is for trying to incite public unrest, under a section of the colonial-era penal code that prohibits the publication of information that could “cause fear or alarm” or disturb the “public tranquility.”

Myanmar has been in crisis since generals toppled and detained civilian ruler Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, sparking a major uprising demanding a return to democracy. STR AFP / File

His lawyers claim that all the charges are fabricated by the military junta to justify his arrest and retain control of the country.

Maung Zaw added that Suu Kyi agreed to add two more jurists to her defense team, for a total of eight. This Thursday, only one of them had access to the hearing. It is about the lawyer Daw Min Min Soe, who said that she saw the dismissed leader, 75 years old, in good health and that she could not inform her about the situation of protests and military repression that leave hundreds of deaths in the country. So it is not yet clear if the arrested officials have knowledge of the chaos in which the nation is plunged.

So far, his lawyers have been prevented from having direct access to the defendants, beyond online communications.

Death toll rises and Army orders internet shutdowns

The trial against Suu Kyi and other members of the elected government, including the deposed President Win Myint, is being held as violence escalates by the military junta against protesters demanding a return to democracy.

At least 538 civilians have already been killed by the repression of the armed forces during the massive protests that demand the return of the democratically elected authorities, according to the activist group Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On Thursday, the military ordered Internet service providers to shut down all wireless broadband services until further notice, according to various telecommunications sources.

One of the providers indicated that the current closure of mobile internet would continue and that they are forced to comply with those indications.

The suspension of wireless Internet connections prevents communications about the protests in a country where very few people have access to fixed line connections and dozens of national and foreign journalists have been detained while reporting on what is happening on the ground.

At least 14 people killed in military bombings

According to the Free Burma Rangers organization, the bombings ordered by the military junta that have affected schools, clinics and a gold mine since they began last Saturday, March 27.

So far 14 deaths have been confirmed, but the organization believes the figure could be even higher. Among the victims are six who died on Wednesday, March 31 as a result of a bombing in a town on the border with Thailand, where there were also ten injured. Three other civilians were killed on Tuesday. Ten more were injured in a bombardment on a gold mine.

Free Burma Rangers indicated that despite the fact that the Army declared on Wednesday a unilateral ceasefire, for a month, with the armed ethnic groups, thousands of people are hiding, because “they feel that it is only a delaying tactic.”

Despite bloody repression, opposition to the coup plotters remains strong throughout the country © HANDOUT / FACEBOOK / AFP

The ceasefire came on the same day that at least twenty Burmese Army soldiers were killed in a clash with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of the most powerful armed ethnic groups in the country.

Of the more than 500 civilians who have died in two months of protests, at least a hundred of them died last weekend, considered the bloodiest day in the country so far, amid the repression.

In addition, at least 2,600 people have been detained since the military took power by force, according to data from the Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE