Myanmar Police fired on protesters again on March 3 and at least nine people were killed. Meanwhile, six journalists, all arrested while covering the protests, were accused by authorities of violating a public order law that could lead to up to three years in prison.

Security forces in Myanmar fire on protesters again. In defiance of international calls to stop the violence, the police, who obey the military junta that took power since February 1, used deadly force and left at least nine confirmed fatalities.

The uniformed men used live ammunition, tear gas and rubber bullets, according to local press reports from several cities and towns where the protests spread. In the central town of Monywa, which has gathered large crowds of protesters, five people were killed. One of them was shot in the head, according to the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent news service. This town had already reported fatalities in the demonstrations last Sunday, when at least 18 people died, according to UN reports.

“They opened fire on us with live bullets. One died, he is young, a teenager, he was shot in the head,” said Moe Myint Hein, who was wounded in the leg.

Groups of protesters try to take cover in a confrontation with the public force, during a protest against the coup. In Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

In Myingyan, also in the center of the nation, users posted on social media about the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

In the city of Hpakant in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state, four people were shot. Historically, Myanmar’s Kachin ethnic minority has had tense relations with the central government and has its own guerrilla force, but they join voices of rejection against the military.

The violence also spread to Rangoon and Mandalay, the two largest cities in the country with daily demonstrations. In Mandalay, soldier-backed riot police broke up an anti-coup march, chasing around 1,000 teachers and students with tear gas and what appeared to be warning shots.

Arrests were added to the repression with weapons. The public force arrested hundreds of people. Among them, 300 in the Tamwe district of Rangoon. Some protesters were brutally beaten by the Police.

The details of the crackdowns and the casualty figures are difficult to independently confirm, especially those that occur outside the main cities. But the accounts of most of the incidents have been consistent on social media and local media, and they generally have videos and photos to back them up. It is also likely that many incidents that occurred in remote areas are unknown.

However, the images show that the Burmese authorities have increased violence against citizens since last weekend to try to quell the protests that do not stop, despite strong retaliation. So far, at least 30 people have died during the mobilizations.

Six journalists charged for covering protests

The actions of the Burmese forces are not limited to protesters and violate freedom of the press.

The US news agency AP reported that the authorities filed charges against its reporter Thein Zaw and five other journalists from other media outlets, for allegedly violating a public order law, an accusation that could carry up to three years in prison, according to Tin Zar. Oo, attorney for the AP correspondent.

All communicators were arrested in recent days while covering the protests. The law under which they were charged punishes anyone who causes fear in the public, spreads false news, or directly or indirectly influences the commission of a criminal offense against a government employee.

That regulation was amended by the military junta last month to broaden its scope and increase the maximum prison sentence, which was two years.

Police officers and armed soldiers advance towards the crowds protesting the coup. In Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 3, 2021. © AP

“The Myanmar authorities must release all jailed journalists and stop threatening and harassing reporters for simply doing their job of covering street protests against the coup (…) Myanmar must not go back to the bygone Middle Ages, where the military rulers jailed journalists for suppressing and censoring news reports, “said Shawn Crispin, senior representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in Southeast Asia.

The Burmese Army reverses years of slow progress towards democracy, in a country that has had only two elections in the last six years,the seconds after more than half a century of military dictatorship. A system that was reimposed with the coup d’état of February 1 and that does not see an immediate end. The crimes continue to occur before the astonished gaze of the rest of the world and despite the calls of the leaders of different governments, the UN and ASEAN, among other organizations, that little or nothing has been able to do so far to stop it.

With Reuters, AP and local media