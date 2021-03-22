At least five more people were shot dead by security forces this weekend and dozens were injured, while protesting against the coup on February 1. Likewise, the Australian Government confirmed this Sunday that two citizens of their country were detained by the Burmese authorities when they tried to board a flight back to Australia.

The citizen discontent in Myanmar due to the coup d’état returns to the streets, but the repression does not stop. This Sunday at least two people who were protesting against the military junta died.

A man was shot dead by security forces in the central city of Monywa, medical sources confirmed.

Later, another person was killed and dozens injured when security forces fired at a crowd in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, according to local media Myanmar Now.

The deaths of this day occurred just one day after a local monitoring group confirmed that four other activists lost their lives at the hands of security forces, during mobilizations throughout the country.

Firecrackers explode as a group of protesters take cover behind a barricade, during a demonstration against the military coup. In Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 21, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Since the army took power by force and arrested the leaders of the elected civilian government, at least 249 people have died while demonstrating against the military, according to the tally of the activist group Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners.

Despite the strong repression, there are more voices of rejection against the military institution. In Mandalay, dozens of health workers joined the mobilizations. Wearing white coats, they marched through the city in the so-called “dawn protest”, at the time it occurred on Sunday, as the violence has forced many to find new ways and unusual hours to try to escape from the siege of the public force .

On this occasion, the demonstrations were joined by Buddhist monks who with lighted candles showed their rejection in a peaceful way.

Two Australian citizens arrested

Australia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that two of its citizens were detained by local authorities in Yangon, when they were trying to board a relief flight back to their country.

However, the specific reasons for the arrest have not been released. The Australian Foreign Ministry has declined to elaborate on the reasons, pointing out privacy policies.

Australian media outlet SBS News reported that it is Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery, who also has Canadian citizenship, who run a business consulting business in Yangon.

The two remain under house arrest. Canada’s global affairs department confirmed that it is aware of an arrest involving a Canadian citizen, so it is “providing consular services” for this case.

In total, around 2,300 people have been arrested in Myanmar as part of the protests.

The siege by the security forces continues against the protesters under the gaze of the international community. The condemnation of Washington, Brussels and the United Nations (UN) has so far failed to stop the bloodshed.

With AFP, Reuters and AP