Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Myanmar | At least 11 protesters were killed in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi's trial postponed again

March 15, 2021
According to the UN, at least 138 anti-military coup protesters have been killed since early February.

Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin the trial was postponed again on Monday for more than a week because the country’s internet connections were down and the former director could not attend the court hearing via video link.

The ruling military junta has normally cut off internet connections almost every night, but they have usually been restored at least in part during the day. However, according to the Netblocks group, which monitors online traffic, connections were still broken on Monday during the day.

The trial is scheduled to continue next Wednesday.

On Monday protests against the military junta continued in the country, killing at least 11 protesters.

According to the UN, at least 138 anti-military coup protesters have been killed since early February. At the same time, the organization condemned the violent attacks on peaceful protesters.

