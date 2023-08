How did you feel about the content of this article?

Military parade in Myanmar in 2021: The country has seen a rise in Buddhist nationalism in recent years | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Myanmar’s military junta has arrested 14 people, including a Swiss citizen, on charges of having produced a film that allegedly offends Buddhism. The case was publicized by the country’s state press this Saturday (19), but the arrests reportedly took place on the 8th.

According to information from the newspaper Myanma Alinn, Didier Nusbaumer, a 52-year-old Swiss man, wrote, shot and edited the film “Don’t Expect Anything”, made available on YouTube on July 24 and which drew criticism from Buddhist nationalists in Myanmar after excerpts were been shared on social media.

The other detainees are Myanmar nationals, including a 12-year-old girl. Offending Buddhism is a crime in the Asian country, where 90% of the inhabitants profess this religion.

“Although the people in the film’s lead roles are Buddhists, they behaved inappropriately and degraded the monks’ dignity and morals through their physical gestures and dialogues,” the newspaper reported.

Myanmar has suffered a rise in Buddhist nationalism in recent years, which has led to extreme events such as the persecution of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Raquine State, oppression that has been described as “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” by the United Nations.

Myanmar has been governed by a military junta since a coup d’état that overthrew then-leader Aung San Suu Kyi (1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner) in February 2021.

At the end of July, the coup leaders extended the state of emergency in the country for another six months and, as a result, again postponed the elections, scheduled for August. It was the fourth extension since the 2021 coup.