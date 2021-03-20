If Myanmar’s generals believed that seizing power would be easy, then they were clearly wrong. The citizens of this country are showing an astonishing measure of determination in resisting the military coup that trampled on what was a young, fragile and imperfect democracy. Day after day, protesters are taking to the streets to demand the generals return their democratically elected representatives to power, and continue their peaceful protests despite security forces firing on the crowds. So far, more than 150 protesters have been killed. It is noteworthy that the protests included strikes that paralyzed the movement and led to the suspension or deliberate slowdown of work, a response that continues despite the army’s use of violence. It is hard not to conclude that the opposition is not about to withdraw quietly.

Indeed, the military in Myanmar (formerly Burma) has a long history of human rights violations. And the coup leaders must have believed that a little intimidation would be enough to get the people to live under their control again. However, none of this has happened. “The army messed with the wrong generation this time,” a young Burmese man told me.

But the youth, who led the previous uprisings, are not alone in this battle. The protests brought millions onto the streets. Doctors, bus drivers, cleaners and cooks recently participated in a national strike. The whole country seems to be wearing the three-toed badge, a symbol of resistance, which was borrowed from the “Hunger Games” movies. Even Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Mo Tun, raised the iconic emblem at the United Nations, calling on the international community to “use any necessary means” to restore democracy. The ruling military junta expelled him, but his successor resigned. The United Nations still recognizes him as the legitimate envoy of the elected government, although many in that government are still in detention.

And pro-democracy activists are aware that removing the effects of the coup could take decades if it is allowed to survive. They lived the long years of oppression and misery that preceded the 2011 agreement between the military and the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which marked the beginning of the democratization process in the country. The generals agreed to allow Suu Kyi, the respected and respected daughter of the 1988 pro-democracy protest leader and daughter of the respected British liberation hero, out of house arrest after spending 15 years in detention.

The coup happened after the army’s candidates suffered a heavy defeat in the elections last November. Apparently, the generals, who had a tendency to miscalculate, were surprised at the loss. On February 1, they arrested Suu Kyi and other elected officials, dissolved parliament, and seized power. In so doing, they put an end to Myanmar’s unfinished march towards democracy.

In fact, the army had previously staged a similar play before. After mass pro-democracy protests in 1988 and their brutal suppression, the generals approved elections in 1990. They may have expected better results. However, when voters supported the Suu Kyi party with a large majority, the army, apparently surprised by the result, resorted to vigorous repression and tightened its grip on the country.

Back then, the democracy movement put up resistance, and the rest of the world imposed harsh economic sanctions, but the country remained under the military’s grip. It took the supporters of democracy, and with them the international community, more than 20 years to force the army to budge.

But do the protesters have a chance this time?

In fact, the anti-coup protesters showed that they had the power to paralyze the economy. In return, the army showed it had the strength and the will to kill them. Last Sunday alone, security forces killed an estimated 50 people across the country. It is an outcome that is likely to rise further as the days go by.

The following Monday, the ruling military council expanded martial law. And there is no sign yet that the generals are willing to make concessions.

However, by applying pressure from within, the citizens of Myanmar are raising the costs of the coup, creating an opportunity for the international community to put pressure on the military as well. Undoubtedly, their efforts deserve the world’s support. Several countries, such as the United States, have imposed sanctions.

But it is China that has the most influence over the system, and it undoubtedly wants Myanmar to remain stable and continue to pump gas and oil into its energy-hungry economy. China considered the recent coup to be a domestic issue of concern to Myanmar, describing it as a “government reshuffle”, and offered a step to condemn it by the UN Security Council. But that is beginning to change. In what may have come as a surprise to the generals, China voted last week in favor of a statement issued by the Security Council calling on the army to stop the coup and to show “the greatest amount of restraint.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for dialogue so that Myanmar can support the democratic transition.

Thus, power grabs became more complicated than the generals had anticipated.

When I asked a pro-democracy activist about whether he was optimistic about their chances of success, his answer was calm: “I am not optimistic that the army will surrender, but I am optimistic that we will fight to the end!”

* An American journalist

It is published privately with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service