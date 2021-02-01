No Result
Myanmar army seizes power and imposes a state of emergency

Bhavi Mandalia
February 1, 2021
Myanmar’s military has declared a state of emergency and has appointed a former general as the country’s president, the military-owned “Myawadi” TV station reported Monday.
A former general named “Myint Sui”, who served as vice president until Monday’s coup, was appointed as acting president.
The announcement came hours after the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several other government officials, along with leaders of small parties, were arrested in pre-dawn raids across the country.

Source: Agencies

