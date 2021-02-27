This September 27, the Myanmar ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, was removed from his post, just one day after the official called for the “strongest possible actions” against the Army of his country to stop the violence and return power after the coup on February 1. In addition, the military launched one of the most violent repressions against protesters on Saturday. At least one woman was shot and wounded and hundreds of activists were arrested.

Under the gaze of the world, the Myanmar Army continues its actions against those who oppose its seizure of power. In its most recent retaliation, the military junta on Saturday fired the ambassador of his country to the United Nations (UN), Kyaw Moe Tun.

The measure came just one day after the diplomat asked to use “all the necessary mechanisms” to restore democratic order in his country. “We need the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately stop the military coup, stop the oppression of innocents, return power to the people and restore democracy,” Moe Tun told the UN General Assembly.

State television confirmed the decision of the military institution to remove him from office. In a report, he noted that Moe Tun “betrayed the country and spoke on behalf of an unofficial organization that does not represent the country and that abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador.”

Hundreds of detainees this Saturday in one of the most violent days

The Police and the Army launched this Saturday what is considered the most radical repression in three weeks of protests against the military junta, carried out in various towns and cities of Myanmar.

At least one woman was shot and wounded in the central town of Monwya. Initially, three media outlets reported that the protester had died, but an ambulance service official claimed that she is injured in a hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear and authorities have not commented on it.

Simultaneously, the security forces suppressed the protests in different cities. From the early hours of the morning they were deployed at the points where the protests were called in different cities.

In Rangoon, the country’s largest city, authorities detained hundreds of people, including several journalists, according to media reports.

According to witnesses, the security forces are becoming increasingly violent with undercover agents in plain clothes. Photos posted on social media showed that residents of at least two cities, Rangoon and Monywa, resisted by erecting improvised barricades in the streets to try to hinder the advance of the Police.

Crowds chanted and chanted and then dispersed through nearby streets as police advanced, firing tear gas, stun grenades and shots into the air, according to the protesters’ account.

“People are protesting peacefully, but they are threatening us with weapons … we are fighting to end this military harassment that has been happening generation after generation,” said a young activist, Shar Yamone.

The police arrested numerous people and attacked some with sticks. Similar scenes were experienced in other places such as Mandalay, the second largest city in the country. Among those arrested is Win Mya Mya, one of two members of Parliament for the political party the National League for Democracy, of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

At least four dead and more than 770 arrests after the coup

So far, General Min Aung Hlaing, who assumed power after leading the coup, has ensured that the authorities use minimal force during the demonstrations. However, in Mandalay at least four deaths are linked to the protests, according to the Association for the Independent Assistance of Political Prisoners.

On Friday, three more people were injured, including two who were shot in the chest with rubber bullets and another who suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg. The Army says that a police officer was also killed in the clashes.

The Association indicated that as of Friday, at least 771 citizens had been arrested, charged or convicted in relation to their opposition to the coup and there are dozens of arrest warrants against activists.

In recent days, uncertainty has increased in the country around the whereabouts of Suu Kyi, after an independent media web portal, which cited officials from the ousted government, reported that the Burmese leader was transferred from her home, where he was under house arrest, to another place yet to be revealed.

The Army seized power by force, ensuring an alleged electoral fraud in the legislative elections of November 8, in which Suu Kyi’s party swept the candidates from the military institution. Those elections were the second after more than half a century of military dictatorship.

According to the military, there will be new votes, but they have not given a date for their completion. For this Sunday, new protests are called.

