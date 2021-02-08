For the third day in a row, this Monday protests continued in Myanmar, the official name of Burma, against the coup that the Army carried out a week ago. After the initial surprise, the citizens they have taken to the street and the weekend saw the most massive demonstrations since the ‘Saffron Revolt’ that Buddhist monks staged in 2007.

Emboldened by the lack of response to their demonstrations, which have been peaceful and have barely registered any clashes with the Police, the protesters have called for a general strike so that the military will back off and release the ‘de facto’ head of the Government, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. Along with her, the country’s president, Win Myint, and other political leaders have been arrested. According to France Presse, the strike called workers from private companies have joined, as well as public officials and employees of the railways.

Although the Army I had cut the internet To neutralize the protests, organized through social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, it has been partially restored and offers more information on what is happening in Burma. In the last hours, images of mass protests not only arrive in Yangon (Rangoon), Mandalay and the capital, Naypyidaw, but also from the interior of the country.

To quell the revolt, the Army has threatened the protesters on state television. “Actions must be taken in accordance with the law with effective steps against protests that alter, impede or damage the stability of the State, public security and legality,” the military warned in a statement. In addition, they have imposed a curfew across the country from eight in the afternoon until four in the morning. In Naypyidaw, where thousands of people had blocked a highway, the police tried to disperse the crowd with a water cannon, but were unsuccessful.

Down with the military dictatorship! Freedom for Aung San Suu Kyi! ”Protesters chanted imitating the three-finger salute from the movie ‘The Hunger Games’, which has become the symbol of struggle for democracy in Southeast Asia since it was popularized in the Hong Kong protests.

Demands for democracy



The caceroladas of the first days have been followed by massive mobilizations and the tension is increasing, which makes us fear a military crush as in 2007 and 1988, when the Army opened fire on the protesters who demanded democracy. With the excuse of a “electoral fraud” Due to its resounding failure in the November elections, in which Suu Kyi won 83% of the votes, the military took power last Monday, just when Parliament was to be constituted. Under the command of General Min Aung Hlaing, they have declared a state of emergency for at least a year and promised that they will then hold free elections, but no one believes it due to the long dictatorial tradition of the Army.

The massive demonstrations that have shaken Burma since the weekend raise fears of a bloodbath as in the past. In 1988, the Army crushed the democratic uprising against dictator Ne Win, who had been in power since another coup in 1962. Although Ne Win was deposed by another military meeting, it is estimated that the repression could have claimed up to 3,000 lives. In 2007, the Army also killed several dozen people to quell the demonstrations sparked by the ‘Saffron Revolt’, which Buddhist monks had started to protest against the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.