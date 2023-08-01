The Burmese military junta, which resumed full power after the 2021 coup, announced on August 1 a partial reduction in sentences against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. According to the announcement, 6 of the 33 years in prison that add up to several sentences against him would be cut. The leader has been under house arrest since last week, after spending the last few years in prison.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, receives a slight reduction in her sentence while being held under house arrest.

The ousted leader of Myanmar goes from 33 to 27 years of detentionwhen 5 of the 19 sentences against her were annulled, as announced by the military junta that overthrew her on February 1, 2021.

This is a partial pardon, part of an amnesty to commemorate the day Buddha delivered his first sermon, under which more than 7,000 prisoners were released across the country, junta spokesman Zaw said. Min Tun.

The head of the military council, General Min Aung Hlaing, granted the clemency order to reduce the sentences in five cases against Suu Kyi, in which she was convicted of violating Covid-19 restrictions, “illegally” importing and possessing walkie-talkie. talkies and sedition.

The rulings against Suu Kyi have taken place in the military courts and after trials behind closed doors, in an attempt to discredit her, legitimize the takeover by the Army in 2021 and prevent her return to the political scene, according to various groups of denounces. human rights, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

One of the most recent verdicts against the deposed leader was announced on December 30, when a court sentenced her to another seven years in prison, for five alleged crimes under the corruption law.

A separate statement from the coup leaders also noted that the ousted president Win Myint was pardoned for two of the eight crimes for which he had been convicted, related to violation of the restrictions of the Covid-19 and sedition. The new provision reduces four years of their sentences that totaled 12 years in prison.

These announcements take place one day after the Army extended for another six months the state of emergency that has been in force since the coup d’état and postponed the promised elections that were scheduled for this August, something that would prolong the crisis.

The nation is experiencing a spiral of violence after the Army, which ruled with Suu Kyi, returned to seize full power by force.

Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner disgraced by the Army she once defended

When Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained more than two years ago, it was not the first time she had been arrested by her country’s military.

The popular leader – an Oxford-educated daughter of Aung San, the late leader of Myanmar’s independence campaign from British colonies – had already spent much of her political life in the custody of military governments.

But after decades of arrests and Faced with a tentative democracy when the Army was in favor of ending its 49-year control, Suu Kyi co-led the country and shared power with the military institution since 2015.

Aung San Suu Kyi upon arrival at the court of law in The Hague, the Netherlands, on December 10, 2019. Yves Hermann/Reuters

Since then, the woman who years ago won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to establish a democratic order in her country and which cost her years of freedom, has received strong reproaches from the international community that have even led to the withdrawal of awards. As the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The reason? Not acting in the face of the Army’s genocide against the Rohingyas, the minority Muslim ethnic group in a country with a Buddhist majority. And also, defending the military during the hearings against the military institution for those actions before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in 2019.

But in a new turn in its ambition for power, the Army carried out a new coup, justified by an alleged fraud in the elections at the end of 2020, in which Suu Kyi’s political party, National League for Democracydealt a resounding defeat to the military candidates, after obtaining more than 80% of the votes.

Since then, in February 2021, she has been imprisoned again and, at 78 years of age, faces 27 years of detention by the military authorities that she once defended.

