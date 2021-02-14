At least five journalists were arrested this Sunday, February 14, while reporting on the shooting by the security forces at several protesters against the coup in northern Myanmar, according to local media reports. The protests continued for the ninth day in a row disobeying the Army, which removed some laws since Saturday to facilitate arrests.

The outlook in Myanmar after the coup on February 1 is getting worse. Repression by the security forces, shooting at protesters, arrests of citizens, including journalists, internet service cuts and reports of the release of prisoners to instill panic in neighborhoods at night are part of the current crisis in several cities of the country.

In Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, in the north of the nation, hundreds of people gathered this Sunday to protest in front of the headquarters of Buga Electricity, the company that provides electricity to about five million people in the city, due to to the rumors of the termination of service as part of the repressive measures launched by the Army in recent days.

Late at night, the soldiers fired tear gas and then fired into the crowd. A reporter reporting from the scene said it was unclear how many people were injured.

Subsequently, “five journalists covering the protest in front of Buga’s electricity office in Myitkyina were arrested,” said The 74 Media, a city-based media outlet. The journalist from that outlet was forced to interrupt his live broadcast while he was arrested.

They denounce the release of prisoners to instill panic in the neighborhoods

Images from the AFP agency and users on social networks showed dozens of residents of Yangon, the country’s second-largest city, conducting patrols in their neighborhoods.

Citizens report that in recent days, authorities have released dozens of criminals from prisons to instill a campaign of panic overnight, while Myanmar’s junta warns the public not to hide fugitive protesters.

“If you find the fugitives mentioned above or if you have information about them, report to the nearest police station (…) Those who receive them will face action in accordance with the law,” said a notice in state media this Sunday.

Among the list of fugitives is Min Ko Naing, who spent more than a decade in prison for helping lead protests in 1988, during the previous period of military dictatorship, while he was a university student.

Residents of some urban areas have started to form vigilance brigades to monitor their communities at night, to avoid the arrests of their inhabitants who participate in the civil disobedience movement.

At least 400 people have been detained since the military forcibly took power again, according to the monitoring group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

Protests for the ninth consecutive day

Fear of arrest did not stop large crowds from returning to the streets across the country. The presence of armored military vehicles that forced their way through the traffic in broad daylight and the new order to cut internet service fueled tensions on the ninth consecutive day of protests.

A man on a bicycle takes a photo of an armored vehicle passing on a street during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 14, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Hundreds of protesters challenged the military junta that on Saturday removed fundamental rights to facilitate and increase arrests and searches of homes in search of activists. The new provisions contemplate six months in prison for violating the ban on gatherings of more than five people and impose a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

In the southern city of Dawei, seven police officers broke ranks to join anti-coup protesters, reflecting local media reports of isolated desertions from the security forces in recent days.

In Yangon, citizens demonstrated in front of the Chinese and US embassies. Activists accuse Beijing of backing the military regime and applaud Washington’s recent economic sanctions against the military. The activists also displayed posters calling for a boycott of companies linked to the military institution.

“The civil disobedience movement and the demonstrations show that the people of Myanmar want democracy. We support them, ”the US diplomatic headquarters said in a statement.

The military junta has stepped up its efforts to quell a growing campaign of civil disobedience, but it does not silence the voices of a country demanding the release of the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other ousted officials, as well as the return to a civil government.

With AFP, AP and EFE