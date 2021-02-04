The Myanmar Army ordered mobile and internet service operators to block access to the social network Facebook, the most popular medium in the country used to call protests and strikes against last Monday’s coup, especially after the recent formation of the Civil Resistance Movement. Meanwhile, dozens of parliamentarians announced a “great rival government.”

The Myanmar Army extends the tentacles of its power to social media. After leading the coup on February 1 and while detaining the overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi, he ordered to block Facebook, a tool used to summon and broadcast protests against the military.

Users noted that the service outage began on Wednesday night and telecommunications company Telenor Myanmar confirmed in a statement that both mobile operators and Internet service providers were ordered by the Ministry of Communications to block the platform “temporarily ”.

The company, which is part of the Norwegian group Telenor, said it would comply with the provision, although it is concerned that it is a violation of citizens’ rights.

“Myanmar’s telecom providers have been ordered to temporarily block Facebook. We urge the authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information, ”said a Facebook spokesperson.

Civil resistance against the coup increases

The ban on the most popular social network in the country comes at a time when the newly formed Civil Resistance Movement is growing to oppose the seizure of power. At least three people were arrested on Thursday in demonstrations against the coup plotters in Mandalay, the second largest city in the nation, according to activist groups.

Dozens of people take part in cacerolazos to protest against the coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Dozens of protests have been called and broadcast through Facebook in recent days, including cacerolazos, demonstrations with vehicle horns that blare at night, and even the strike by health workers, especially respected for their work in front of to the pandemic.

Doctors and nurses from 70 hospitals in 30 cities suspended their services since Wednesday in rejection of the coup and their images wearing red ribbons, alluding to Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, have been widely disseminated on the virtual platform.

Rejection against the military junta increased further after it became known on Wednesday that Suu Kyi was charged with allegedly illegally importing communications equipment, specifically walkie-talkies; and the ousted President Win Myint, for allegedly violating the law on natural disasters, after, according to the uniformed officers, he called political rallies in the framework of the elections on November 8, when the gathering of more than 30 people was prohibited. due to the restrictions against Covid-19.

Medical workers wear red ribbons, during a protest against the coup with which the Army overthrew leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Yangon, Myanmar, on February 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Although the accusations are not related to alleged electoral fraud, with which the Army justified the coup, it does allow the authorities to keep them detained for the next few days, while they investigate the alleged irregularities, which have already been ruled out by the electoral commission.

The Burmese leader’s political party swept the elections against the Army candidates, winning 83% of the 476 seats at stake in Parliament, something that would have infuriated the military and prompted them to take power by force.

Parliamentarians Announce “Great Rival Government”

This Thursday, around 70 LND legislators announced a rival “great government”, while they held a symbolic parliamentary session, since the Army controls the country and requires at least 400 congressmen out of the 664 that occupy the bicameral Legislative for the session be validated.

Members of Suu Kyi’s party were going to start a new term in the legislature with a majority in Parliament precisely on the day the Coup d’état took place, and until Wednesday hundreds of parliamentarians were being held in a residential complex in the capital.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) indicated that it will increase international pressure to ensure that the coup fails and that the will of the people is respected, in reference to the electoral results.

“We will do everything possible to mobilize all key players and the international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to ensure this coup fails,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Suu Kyi, 75, spent around 15 years under house arrest by order of the Army, between 1989 and 2010, at which time she was recognized for her fight for democracy and was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 But his position took a turn after the 2015 elections, the first in half a century of military dictatorship.

She was appointed de facto leader, shared power with the Army and her reputation internationally has been questioned for defending the repression of the military against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Now, his freedom is once again restricted by the Army, which, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, promises to maintain control of the country for a year under the state of emergency and then call elections and allow the winner to take office. A statement that raises doubts because of his long-standing hold on power.

With Reuters and AP