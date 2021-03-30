The Arakan Army, the Taang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army sent an ultimatum to the military junta on Tuesday threatening to annul their ceasefire agreement if the indiscriminate killing of protesters continues. More than 500 people have died since February 1.

Three of the main armed ethnic groups in Myanmar are willing to break with the ceasefire agreement reached with the military junta that currently governs the Asian country.

They are the Arakan Army, the Taang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army. The groups signed a joint statement in which they warned the Burmese Army to collaborate with the protesters in the protests of the so-called ‘Spring Revolution’ if the troops do not stop their violent actions in the streets.

“I am delighted and grateful to our brothers and sisters … for once again showing strong leadership against this brutal and illegitimate regime in Myanmar,” Dr. Sasa, spokesperson for the self-described “legitimate government”, said on Twitter. small group of elected deputies.

The spokesman insisted that the military junta be declared a terrorist organization, that all its financial sources and weapons be cut off, and that the generals of the junta be tried at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Two weeks ago, this group called the Committee of Representatives of the Union Assembly (CRPH) asked the armed ethnic groups of the country to “join forces” against the coup junta.

Myanmar has experienced a deep crisis since February 1, when the military overthrew the elected government headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The woman was arrested and the junta imposed a military rule after a decade of attempts to have a democracy.

Protesters dump garbage on a street after activists launched a “garbage attack” against the military government in Yangon, Myanmar. March 30, 2021. © Stringer / Reuters

he Army justified the coup by saying that the November elections won by Suu Kyi’s party were fraudulent, a claim dismissed by the Election Commission.

Since then, at least 512 people have lost their lives during protests against the military coup. Of this number, 141 died on Saturday March 27, the bloodiest day of the riots, according to the advocacy group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Over the weekend, several Myanmar military planes bombed Karen insurgents, causing nearly 3,000 people to flee to Thailand. Later, the Government of this country denied the accusations of some protesters that the refugees were being forced to return, even, a Thai official said that the Army was telling people to return to Myanmar because it was considered safe on that side. from the border. However, more than a dozen people were allowed to cross into Thailand for medical treatment, witnesses told Reuters.

Despite the bloody weekend, this Tuesday the so-called “civil disobedience strikes” that have paralyzed various sectors of the economy continue to be recorded. The protesters ask people to litter the streets, in order to intensify the pressure.

A military coup criticized by the international community

The international community has repeatedly condemned the violence in Myanmar and called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi. Several countries have even imposed limited sanctions. But criticism and foreign sanctions have failed to change anything.

Karen refugees flee across the Salween River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand. March 29, 2021. © Karen Women’s Organization / Reuters

For their part, Myanmar’s neighboring Asian countries have been more cautious in what they have said about the crisis in this country.

“Indonesia strongly denounces such acts. It is unacceptable, “Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said during a visit to Japan.

Indonesia is leading the efforts of members of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Myanmar, to encourage a negotiated solution. “Continually upholding the principle of non-interference, ASEAN has from the beginning offered assistance to Myanmar,” Marsudi said.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP