At least one person was shot dead by security forces this Saturday in Yangon, Myanmar’s main city, during a new day of protests against the coup on February 1. Meanwhile, international pressure against the Army is growing. The Malaysian government joined the Indonesian government in convening an emergency meeting and addressing the Burmese crisis.

At least 238 people have already died amid the repression by the Myanmar Police and Army against those who demand the return to a democratic government, according to a count by the group Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners.

This Saturday a young man was shot dead in one of the neighborhoods of Yangon, the country’s largest city, amid a new attack by the security forces against the protesters.

But the bloodshed has not stopped thousands of people who reject the Army’s seizure of power on February 1 and who demand the release of the political leaders of the civilian government elected at the polls and who are being detained by the military.

Protesters run as security forces fire tear gas amid the crackdown on protests that reject the coup on February 1. In Thaketa Township, Yangon, on March 19, 2021. © AFP / STR

Some citizens point out that they have had to adopt new strategies, but all in order to continue to raise their voices of rejection.

“We protest where there are no police or military, when we hear that they are coming, we quickly disperse (…) We will protest in any way we can until our revolution prevails,” said activist Kyaw Min Htike, shortly before participating in a new demonstration near the Dawei city center, in the south of the country.

However, the authorities continue to attack peaceful demonstrations under the gaze of the international community.

Dozens of residents who gathered on this day in Mandalay, the second largest city in the nation, were injured when a vehicle collided with them, while police fired rubber bullets at them, according to local press reports.

The mobilizations against the Army also spread to other cities such as Kyaukme and Hsipaw, in the northeast; Kawlin, in the north; Hpa-an and Myawaddy, in the east; Labutta, in the Irrawaddy River Delta; Myeik, in the south, and the central city of Yay Oo.

Malaysia and Indonesia call for emergency meeting to address Burmese crisis

Western countries have repeatedly condemned the military coup and the United States has issued sanctions against those responsible. Meanwhile, Asian nations, which for years have avoided criticizing their neighbors, are beginning to speak out.

In the last hours, the Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin joined Indonesia’s call for an emergency meeting of Southeast Asian countries to address the crisis.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest remarks ever made by a leader in the region, said the violence must stop immediately and that he will ask Brunei, president of the Association of Nations Southeast Asia, to convene an emergency meeting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was dismayed at the persistent use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians. Singapore has also expressed disapproval.

“I am appalled at the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians that has led to high numbers of deaths and injuries and suffering throughout the nation. There is no justification, the use of live ammunition against peaceful protesters is unacceptable. “Yassin said in a statement.

However, the Burmese military has shown no signs of being influenced by pressure from abroad and continues to defend its seizure of power by force.

The board is justified in an alleged fraud, already ruled out by the electoral commission, during the elections of November 8, in which the political party of the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi won a resounding victory over the candidates of the military institution.

The Army promises to hand over power to the leaders who are elected in new elections, for which it has not yet set a date. But his presumed intention is questioned, in a country that was under a strict military government since the coup of 1962 and until 2011. Precisely, the elections of last November were the second in the short democratic transition in the country.

With Reuters and EFE