On February 1 in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were arrested by the Army, which declared a state of emergency and granted full powers to its commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing. Since then and through various means, thousands of Burmese have shown their discontent after the coup and have demanded the release of their leaders and the return of democracy.

The “lady from Rangoon”, as Suu Kyi is known, remains in detention and the demonstrations have resulted in more than 700 deaths and 3,000 arrests.

Meanwhile, the international community declares itself dismayed by the flagrant violation of human rights and launches, from time to time, packages of sanctions and measures against the military Junta.

But the street belongs to the soldiers, who terrorize the citizens. They do not give up and the conflict seems to escalate amid the institutional vacuum.



