The annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicks off in Jakarta with Myanmar and China as hot topics. The meeting opened on Tuesday, September 5, and will last until Thursday with guest countries such as Russia, the United States, and China. One of the key points was the acceptance of the Philippines to preside over ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar.

Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, hosted the first day of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Tuesday, September 5. This is the annual meeting held by the leaders of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei and Myanmar. One that occurs in the midst of a context of crisis and differences between the participants, especially regarding this last nation.

At the inauguration, Indonesian President Joko Widodo assured that the alliance must stay together.

“Lately, I have heard people wondering about ASEAN, about whether it can’t stay together. About whether it will be able to get ahead,” Widodo, host of the group this year, stressed today in his opening speech at the ASEAN Convention Center. from Jakarta.

I would like to emphasize that ASEAN’s unity remains intact (…) Unity is harmony in diversity, including diversity of opinions, he added.

The meeting will last until September 7. On its opening day, only representatives of the member countries spoke, while invited nations such as the United States, Russia and China are expected to take part on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vice president of the United States arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, to take part in the ASEAN summit.

Representing Washington on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Indonesian territory and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be Moscow’s delegate. In addition, the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida; South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeo; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other world leaders.

Myanmar, at the center of the debate

At the center of the talks is the situation in Myanmar. The Southeast Asian country is going through a political crisis and an increase in violence since a military coup in 2021 deposed the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the repression of dissent has been a daily occurrence.

The way to handle the situation and the bloc’s relations with the country have generated divisions among its members from the moment the attack occurred. putsch. Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia condemned it through a UN resolution in 2021, and have closed the channels for dialogue with the military in power. Jakarta, which chairs the bloc, has blocked the junta’s participation in high-level ASEAN meetings.

The reserved seat for Myanmar is left empty during the withdrawal session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5, 2023. © Mast Irham/Pool via Reuters

However, the position of countries such as Cambodia, Brunei, Laos and Thailand is different. They abstained from condemning the UN and, for example, Bangkok has held talks with both the junta and Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters, the bloc urged the Myanmar military “in particular” and other concerned parties to reduce violence and stop targeted attacks against civilians.

In addition, ASEAN assured that its approach to Myanmar will go hand in hand with a five-point peace consensus agreed with the junta in 2021 that remains unfulfilled.

According to diplomats interviewed by AFP on condition of anonymity, some ASEAN members were pushing for the junta to be invited back to meetings.

Myanmar withdrew from the ASEAN presidency in 2006 and that year, the presidency fell to the Philippines. While in 2014 the first civil head of state presided over the bloc. In 2026, he would have to retake the lead of the group, however, it seems that the position will fall to the Philippines.

Will the bloc’s presidency be Philippine for 2026?

Also at the opening of the summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that Manila was ready to assume the bloc’s presidency in 2026 from Myanmar.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” he told the leaders, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5, 2023. © Pool / Via Reuters

According to two diplomats interviewed for AFP, the measure was agreed so that the crisis would not cover the bloc’s entire agenda “and would prevent ‘external partners’ from attending its meetings.”

“It has been decided. It was announced at the leaders’ meeting and there was no objection,” a diplomat added on condition of anonymity to AFP.

With this decision, the Philippines would advance its turn as the presidency of the group by one year.

China, another hot spot

However, not all attention is focused on Myanmar; China is another issue that has a leading role on the ASEAN agenda. This is because Beijing claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea.

In fact, last week, China released a new official map claiming sovereignty over most of the body of water. A panorama that has aroused the rejection of countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines that border the said sea and that, according to a draft statement, warn of “land claims, activities and serious incidents” in the waterway.

Last week, Manila assured that it “rejected” the map for including a line around disputed areas that the Philippines claimed and that were granted by an international court in 2016. And it assured that it was an “attempt to legitimize the alleged sovereignty and jurisdiction of China over Philippine maritime features and zones, and has no basis in international law.”

The South China Sea is in dispute due to territorial claims by countries in the region—including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei. The main source of conflict is China’s assertion of almost complete sovereignty over the sea, demarcated by what is known as the “nine dash line” or the “nine dotted line”, which covers most of the area and encompasses islands and reefs that are also claimed by other nations.

The sea is also a crucial shipping lane for international trade and is home to natural resources such as oil and gas.

On the other hand, Widodo made reference to the disputes between China and the United States that seek to increase their influence in the area and said: “Do not use ASEAN as a stage for destructive rivalries, but rather as a territory from which to grow cooperation, prosperity, stability and peace”.

