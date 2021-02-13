Myanmar | An explanation could be found for the Myanmar military junta’s desire for power: a billion-dollar jade business

The armed forces have a plush slice of the state’s billion-dollar business. Perhaps the most lucrative source of income for the generals of the military junta is jewelery and precious stones. The United States wants to strike at the generals’ large holdings with its sanctions.

Why Myanmar generals decided to seize power on February 1?

The answer is 9 252.

Commander of the Military Junta, General Min Aung Hlaing is the ‘shareholder number 9 252’ of the multi-tiered state-owned giant MEHL.

Min Aung Hlang’s ownership is reported by human rights organization Amnesty International in a report published last autumn Military Ltd., on the huge economic interests of the Myanmar armed forces.

It is a reasonable assumption that an important motive for the coup was the generals ’concern for their greatness. The coup was preceded by the November parliamentary elections, in which the army support party suffered a stinging defeat and the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyin the party won a crushing majority.

The generals were probably worried that Myanmar would be leaching their grip. If civilians really got power, it would also be harder to seize common wealth.

“This [vaalitulos] threatened part of their holdings, which most likely influenced the generals’ decision to seize power, ”said a French researcher interviewed by the news agency AFP Françoise Nicolas. He heads the Asia department at the French Ifri Research Institute.

Generals holdings also explain the latest U.S. sanctions. The United States is trying to strike where it feels: to the wealth of the generals. The sanctions were announced by the president Joe Biden on Thursday.

“I have accepted the presidential decree, which gives us the chance to focus on immediate sanctions against the coup that led to military commanders, their businesses and their closest family members.”

In addition, Biden announced that the United States will freeze $ 1 billion in Myanmar government funds in U.S. accounts.

Billion dollars is a lot of money, but not necessarily for the Myanmar Armed Forces.

“Mines, banks, oil, agriculture, tourism. The ruling junta in Myanmar has strong interests in much of Myanmar’s economy, ”AFP news agency writes in its article.

Large-scale ownership of the armed forces is not uncommon in authoritarian countries. In Egypt, for example, the armed forces have long run industries that have nothing to do with national defense.

The same goes for Myanmar. NGO Justice for Myanmar draws in his numerous reports a picture of a rotten, thoroughly corrupt military power.

Armed Forces under direct control are two holding companies, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited or MEHL and Myanmar Economic Corporation or MEC. Of these, MEHL is the state-owned company in which Junta Director Min Aung Hlaing is known to be a shareholder.

Amnesty has found out some of Min Aung Hlaing’s dividend income from MEHL. In 2011 alone, they amounted to $ 250,000, or about 205,000 euros at the current exchange rate.

The military will not open the business of MEHL and MEC to the Ministry of Finance or to Parliament. For the 50 million citizens of poor Myanmar, only crumbs – if any – of the billion-dollar income flow.

At least 133 different subsidiaries operate under the holding giants.

Perhaps the generals ’most lucrative source of income is jewelry and precious stones such as jade and rubies. As a producer of jade in particular, Myanmar is in a class of its own.

One of MEHL’s subsidiaries is Myanmar Imperial Jade Co. Ltd. It is, according to AFP, one of the three gemstone companies to which the United States imposed its most recent sanctions.

The jade mines in northern Myanmar are clearing hills with heavy earthmoving machines and blasting. Photo from the Hpakant mine from 2015.­

Kachin in northern Myanmar, on the Chinese border, has some of the largest jade deposits in the world. NGO Global Witness has estimated that in 2014, Myanmar’s jade trade was worth $ 31 billion. At current exchange rates, that would be around EUR 26 billion.

For miners jade production means low-paid work that, at worst, is life-threatening.

Open-pit quarries are devastating, especially in monsoon times. Last July, at least 160 people died at a jade mine in Kachin when heavy rains triggered a huge avalanche.

Of the generals’ jade business, mining accidents do not stop. It is also unlikely to be stopped by US sanctions, as Myanmar jade is mainly sold to China.