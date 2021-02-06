Myanmar | About a thousand people took part in an anti-military coup march in Myanmar

According to the BBC, relatively few protests have been seen in Myanmar so far because the people know that the armed forces can resort to violence to suppress them.

About a thousand people have taken part in a march against the military coup in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Saturday. The report was reported by journalists who were present at the news agency AFP.

According to the news agency, this is the largest demonstration since the Myanmar armed forces seized power and captured the country’s leader. Aung San Suu Kyin on Monday.

British broadcaster BBC’s according to Myanmar has been quite peaceful since the coup. However, protests have been seen across the country. On Friday, several hundred students and teachers called in Yangon.

Earlier in the week, the military administration blocked the use of social media. According to the news agency AFP, Twitter condemned the blocking of the use of social media early in Finnish time on Saturday.

In Myanmar minorities fear military coup will increase violence, writes Qatari news channel al-Jazeera.

Al-Jazeera says that now the general has come to power Min Aung Hlaingia should be investigated for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to UN experts.

In 2017, the country’s armed forces launched a so-called “cleansing operation” in Rakhine State on the west coast, resulting in thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh. Most of the fugitives are Rohingya Muslims. According to Al-Jazeera, UN experts have called the events a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

“Those in power now carry weapons, fleeing the fighting between the military and the armed group in 2019,” the ethnic minority woman tells al-Jazeera. He remains anonymous in the media for security reasons.

“I’m afraid we’re going back to the military junta.”

In Myanmar from the 1960s to 2011, a military junta was in power. According to Al-Jazeera, the army at the time targeted civilians in areas where armed groups operated. Among other things, people were killed, tortured and sexually exploited, the media writes.

Suu Kyi and her administration did little to stop the persecution that began in 2017. Instead, Suu Kyi defended the actions of the country’s armed forces in the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Human Rights Watch according to Suu Kyi demanded the dismissal of the genocide allegations.