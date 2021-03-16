Myanmar | A soldier refused to shoot unarmed protesters in Myanmar and is now facing the death penalty for fleeing

Masses have fled the city of Yangon as the violence escalated.

In Myanmar the soldier got enough of the army that seized power and escaped to the protesting democracy movement, according to the news agency AFP.

A native of western Myanmar Shing Ling, 30, decided to leave the army last week and join the protesters when military violence began to haunt.

He said he was shocked by the already ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin arrest, but the last staple was violent activity in the country’s largest city, Yangon, in early March.

At the time, several dozen people died as the military junta suppressed anti-coup protests in Yangon and other cities. There were also children among the dead. Shing Ling was then stationed in the Yangon area.

“I would have had to shoot unarmed people. I couldn’t let that happen. That’s why I decided to join the protesters. “

In Myanmar more than 180 people have died as a result of police and military action after the army seized power and arrested an elected leader, according to AFP; Aung San Suu Kyin in the beginning of February.

The violence has continued, forcing people to flee en masse from Yangon City.

“I have felt so guilty, and I have been ashamed since February,” Shing Ling said AFP.

His decision to leave the military has been hailed on social media as bold. Shing Ling announced on Facebook his decision to dismiss the military.

In Myanmar has become apparent sporadic cases of exchange of police and soldiers in the half, but loikkausten Bringing the public is rare for fear of reprisals. According to the Military Act, a military fugitive can be sentenced to death.

Nearly 200 police and their families have fled Myanmar since the military coup.

Shing Ling is an orphan belonging to the chin people who went into military training as a teenager to get into a community that would feel like family. He says he found a home in the army and was happy there.

Since his incision, Shing Ling has severed ties to his battalion, changed its appearance, and replaced the phone’s SIM card. He hides in a secret place in Yangon, but believes the military junta will eventually find him.