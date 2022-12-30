Myamnar, yet another sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi: the number of years in prison to serve rises to 33

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, arrested last year following a coup, was sentenced to another 7 years in prison for corruption. This brings the number of years that the Nobel Peace Prize winner will have to spend in prison in total to 33. The latest conviction involves five counts of renting a helicopter for a minister, bringing her to 19 offences, so far, she has been convicted. The president of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party that won the last elections held in the country, is currently held in solitary confinement in a prison in Naypyidaw.

Daughter of the general who founded the national army and protagonist of the struggle for democracy in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi had already been arrested during the campaign for the country’s first free elections, won by her party in 1990, spending 15 of the next 21 years under arrest.

His release in 2010 coincided with a period of openness that brought an end to 49 years of military rule. In the following years, Aung San Suu Kyi occupied a prominent role in the country’s politics as foreign minister and state adviser, a specially created position similar to that of prime minister.

However, her handling of the Rohingya Muslim minority refugee crisis, which has driven more than a million people to flee to Bangladesh, has exposed her and her government to harsh criticism, prompting several humanitarian organizations to revoke honors awarded to her during the years of detention.

Since her last arrest in February 2021, the 76-year-old has been convicted of numerous crimes ranging from importing walkie-talkies to violating official secrets laws. Her trials were closed to the press and her lawyers were also prevented from speaking to reporters.

According to Amnesty International, the trials show how the military has “weaponized the courts through politically motivated or farcical charges against opponents”.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar army deposed the NLD government, which had won the elections the previous November by winning 84 percent of the seats. According to the Thailand-based group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 16,600 people have been killed by the military and more than 13,000 are still in prison.