Nerea Adly Garcia Murcia Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 00:06







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In his first childhood readings, Blas Ruiz Grau (Alicante, 1984), already opted for mystery. He wrote his first novel in 2007, without any pretense of becoming what he is now, simply with the intention of getting stories out and for his family to read them. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers