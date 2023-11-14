Everyone thinks he’s married to a 12 or 13 year old because his wife looks like a little girl. Everyone is surprised when they see them together and outraged at the same time

His wife looks like a child 12 or 13 years old. The couple already has two small children and the husband complains, because when everyone goes around they think he is married to a little girl. The partner, obviously, is more than 18 years old, but she has a decidedly childish appearance that could mislead anyone. In fact, there are many people who they get indignant when they see them together.

Lyndsey and Jonathan met when they were teenagers. They got engaged when she was 16 and he was 21. In May 2022 they decided to get married. Their dream, in fact, was to start a family. In fact, today they are proud parents of two children.

Today Lyndsey Ashton She is 22 years old, but her appearance is still that of a child. It is therefore not strange that people look at this couple with suspicion and disapproval when they are in public. Not knowing the woman’s age, one naturally wonders what a 27-year-old is doing with a teenager.

Lyndsey Ashton she looks like a little girl due to an illness diagnosed at five years old. She had a tumor that blocked the normal functioning of her hormones. This is why she is 22 years old and doesn’t reach five feet tall.

The woman has a childish appearance. On the occasion of TV show Love Don’t Judge (Love, don’t judge) the Ashton couple decided to tell their story. And all the discomfort that the couple feels.

The wife looks like a child and everyone criticizes them for thinking of an adult’s relationship with a teenager

It doesn’t bother me at all that Lyndsey is tiny. We are all different physically, aren’t we?

These are the words of the 27-year-old cashier who faces criticism when he goes out with his wife or posts family photos online.

People assume that John sees me as a child and that we can’t be happy.

This is the comment of the woman who told how, during her pregnancy, many began to insult her husband thinking that she was really a child.